Uterine Cancer Therapies and Diagnostic Market: Growth, Trends and Demands Research Report and Forecast 2024

Global Uterine Cancer Therapies and Diagnostic Market: Overview

Uterine cancer is the most common cancer that occurs in the female reproductive system. It is a malignant tumor that starts in the cells of the uterus and can spread to other parts of the body. According to a study by the American Cancer Society (ACS), uterine sarc

oma accounts for 5% of the total global uterine cancer cases while endometrial cancer is a more frequent form of uterine cancer. Both these types of cancers can be detected via various medical imaging techniques such as ultrasound and CT scan, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and histological examination of the tissues of uterus.

As per the ACS study, cervical cancer is the fifth most fatal cancer in women. The presence of cervical cancer can be checked through endometrial biopsy, colposcopy, or a screening test called a Pap smear. Radiation therapies can also help cure cervical cancer as it is radiosensitive. For the worst cases of infections, surgical removal of the uterus (hysterectomy) is performed. Surgery in combination with radiation therapies is often used to treat endometrial cancer.

According to the report, the global market for uterine cancer therapies and diagnostic is to expand at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period of 2016 to 2024. The global market for uterine cancer therapies and diagnostic can be segmented on the basis on type of infection, treatment procedures, and major tests. By type, the market can be divided into uterine sarcomas and endometrial carcinomas. By treatment, the market comprises surgery, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, radiation therapy, and follow-up treatment. By major tests, the global market can be split into biopsy, pelvic ultrasound, hysteroscopy, dilation and curettage, and CT scan.

Global Uterine Cancer Therapies and Diagnostic Market: Trends and Opportunities

Awareness about the prevalence of uterine cancer is on the rise among patients as well as healthcare providers, who are now more actively learning about the therapies available for the treatment of these diseases. This is one of the most prominent drivers in the global market for uterine cancer therapies and diagnostic.

Additionally, significant increment in healthcare expenditure among the urban population and initiatives by various governments for improving their healthcare infrastructure is fueling the market for uterine cancer therapies and diagnostic. Moreover, technological advancements in healthcare services and the introduction of innovative drugs in regard to uterine cancer is encouraging patients to invest in proper diagnostics and treatments.

Conversely, some of the factors that are likely to curtail the growth of the global market for uterine cancer therapies and diagnostic are the low success rate in clinical trials of cancer drugs, costly treatment procedures, adverse side-effects, and the high toxicity of these drugs.

Global Uterine Cancer Therapies and Diagnostic Market: Region-wise Outlook

According to recent surveys by World Health Organization (WHO), the generality of endometrial cancer is much higher in developed countries such as the U.S. in North America and the U.K. in Europe. This is a result of the changing lifestyles of women in these countries. The prevalence of uterine cancer is more common in women aged 50 years and above. Also, it has been reported that the incidence of cervical cancer is higher in developing countries such as India and China, accounting for 80% of the total incidences.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Some of the prominent players in the global market for uterine cancer therapies and diagnostic are Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthcare Inc., Roche Ltd, and Becton, Dickinson and Company.

