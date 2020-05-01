User Experience (UX) Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Application, Demand And Forecast By 2024

Global User Experience (UX) Market

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of User Experience (UX) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. According to this study, over the next five years the User Experience (UX) market will register a 18.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 300 million by 2024, from US$ 130 million in 2019.

User Experience (UX) research is the process of discovering the behaviors, motivations and needs of your customers through observation, task analysis, and other types of user feedback.

The main consumer market is located in developed countries. North America is the largest consumption region, with the total market share of 44.69% in 2018, and USA accounts most of the North America market, with the market share of 88.08%, and account the total market share of 39.36% in 2018. Followed by Europe, accounting for 32.70%. In the coming years there is an increasing demand for User Experience (UX) Research Software in the regions of APAC and Europe.

This study considers the User Experience (UX) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Segmentation by application:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

UserTesting

Qualtrics

Hotjar

Lookback

UserZoom

Validately

Userlytics

UsabilityHub

TryMyUI

Woopra

Usabilla

TechSmith

20 | 20

User Interviews

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global User Experience (UX) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of User Experience (UX) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global User Experience (UX) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the User Experience (UX) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of User Experience (UX) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

