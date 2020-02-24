Used Passenger Car Industry 2019 Capacity, Production Value, Cost Structure and Future Demand Analysis Report 2025

Used Passenger Car Market – 2019

Description:

In 2018, the global Used Passenger Car market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Used Passenger Car status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Used Passenger Car development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

CarMax Business Services, LLC

AutoNation.com

Penske Automotive Group, Inc.

America’s CAR-MART Inc.

Lithia Motors Inc.

Sonic Automotive Inc.

Auto Trader Ltd.

CarWale India

MXC Solutions India Pvt Ltd.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.

Tata Motors Ltd.

Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Petrol Vehicles

Diesel Vehicles

Hybrid Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

Market segment by Application, split into

Organized

Unorganized

Consumer to Consumer

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Used Passenger Car are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Used Passenger Car Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Petrol Vehicles

1.4.3 Diesel Vehicles

1.4.4 Hybrid Vehicles

1.4.5 Electric Vehicles

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Used Passenger Car Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Organized

1.5.3 Unorganized

1.5.4 Consumer to Consumer

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Used Passenger Car Market Size

2.2 Used Passenger Car Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Used Passenger Car Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Used Passenger Car Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Used Passenger Car Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Used Passenger Car Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Used Passenger Car Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Used Passenger Car Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Used Passenger Car Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Used Passenger Car Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Used Passenger Car Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 CarMax Business Services, LLC

12.1.1 CarMax Business Services, LLC Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Used Passenger Car Introduction

12.1.4 CarMax Business Services, LLC Revenue in Used Passenger Car Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 CarMax Business Services, LLC Recent Development

12.2 AutoNation.com

12.2.1 AutoNation.com Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Used Passenger Car Introduction

12.2.4 AutoNation.com Revenue in Used Passenger Car Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 AutoNation.com Recent Development

12.3 Penske Automotive Group, Inc.

12.3.1 Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Used Passenger Car Introduction

12.3.4 Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Revenue in Used Passenger Car Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Recent Development

12.4 America’s CAR-MART Inc.

12.4.1 America’s CAR-MART Inc. Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Used Passenger Car Introduction

12.4.4 America’s CAR-MART Inc. Revenue in Used Passenger Car Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 America’s CAR-MART Inc. Recent Development

12.5 Lithia Motors Inc.

12.5.1 Lithia Motors Inc. Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Used Passenger Car Introduction

12.5.4 Lithia Motors Inc. Revenue in Used Passenger Car Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Lithia Motors Inc. Recent Development

12.6 Sonic Automotive Inc.

12.6.1 Sonic Automotive Inc. Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Used Passenger Car Introduction

12.6.4 Sonic Automotive Inc. Revenue in Used Passenger Car Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Sonic Automotive Inc. Recent Development

12.7 Auto Trader Ltd.

12.7.1 Auto Trader Ltd. Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Used Passenger Car Introduction

12.7.4 Auto Trader Ltd. Revenue in Used Passenger Car Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Auto Trader Ltd. Recent Development

12.8 CarWale India

12.8.1 CarWale India Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Used Passenger Car Introduction

12.8.4 CarWale India Revenue in Used Passenger Car Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 CarWale India Recent Development

12.9 MXC Solutions India Pvt Ltd.

12.9.1 MXC Solutions India Pvt Ltd. Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Used Passenger Car Introduction

12.9.4 MXC Solutions India Pvt Ltd. Revenue in Used Passenger Car Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 MXC Solutions India Pvt Ltd. Recent Development

12.10 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.

12.10.1 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Used Passenger Car Introduction

12.10.4 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. Revenue in Used Passenger Car Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. Recent Development

12.11 Tata Motors Ltd.

12.12 Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd.

Continued …

