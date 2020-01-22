US Underground Mining Equipment Industry 2019 Market Top Manufacturers Analysis Report by Forecast To 2022

The US Underground Mining Equipment Industry is driven by increase in mining activities. The Midwest region shows a rapid increase in the mining sites followed by south, West and Northeast in the US. Coal mining holds the maximum share in underground mining and leads to high demand of specialized mining equipment. Furthermore, the government’s supportive regulations and policies regarding mining safety, employment, environment, and equipment usage have augmented the demand for the underground mining equipment in US.

The US Underground Mining Equipment Market is expected to and reach US$ 4321.1 Million at the end of the forecasted period and is expected to show a staggering growth at CAGR of 4.3% from 2016 to 2022.

Leading Vendors:

Komatsu Ltd, Caterpillar Inc.,

Joy Global Inc.,

Sandvik AB,

Volvo AB,

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.,

Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd.,

Boart Longyear Ltd.,

Flsmidth Group,

Kennametal, Inc.,

Liebherr – International Deutschland Gmbh,

Metso Corporation,

Thyssenkrupp AG

U.S. Underground Mining Equipment Market Segments:

U.S. Underground Mining Equipment Market is segmented in to 4 Key dynamics for an easy grasp and enhanced understanding.

Segmentation By Type of mining : Comprises – Longwall Extraction and Room & Pillar Extraction

Segmentation By Application : Comprises – Coal Mining, Metal Mining and Mineral Mining

Segmentation By Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – Midwest, South, West, and Northeast

Market Research Analysis:

It is expected that the US Underground Mining Equipment Industry will advance with higher growth rate as compared to previous years. The current challenges for the market are safety of the workers and environment. The growing population and urbanization in the emerging economies is driving the market of Underground Mining along with overall infrastructure development, sustainable mining development policies, and supportive mining safety regulations over the next five years. The Longwall Extraction is estimated to be the leading Underground mining equipment in United States with market value of USD 2803.2 million by 2022 due its high recovery rate. Coal Mining acquires a share of USD 3174.6 million by the end of forecasted period.

Geographical Analysis:

The demand for coal has gone up from the countries such as China and India, due to the increasing use of coal for power generation. This has boosted the production in the U.S. and thus in turn has an impact on the equipment market. The U.S. houses one of the largest producers of minerals, metals and coal such as Newmont Mining, Peabody Energy and Freeport McMoRan. This augments the demand for mining equipment in the country. Furthermore the U.S. Tax Income Tax structure supports the development of mining industry in the country. Geographically, Midwest region in the U.S. has witnessed maximum growth during the forecast period.