US Timeshare Market 2019-2023 Edition Report Now Available at MarketReportsOnline

The US vacation Ownership market (timeshare) witnessed an upsurge at a significant CAGR during the years spanning 2014-2018 and estimations are made that the market would rise through the forecast period 2019-2023.

This latest report titled “The US Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market (2019-2023 Edition)” provides an in-depth analysis of the US vacation ownership market with detailed analysis of market size on the basis of value and volume along with the comprehensive examination of each of the major segments of the market, namely, timeshare resorts and other timeshare units. A global analysis of the vacation ownership market has been included in the report in order to demonstrate the position of the US with respect to the global market.

The report provides detailed competitive landscape for the market on the basis of some important metrics across the timeshare industry, number of time share units in the US domestic markets and major transactions that occurred in the market during the period 2013-2017.

Growth of the overall US vacation ownership market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Wyndham Destinations (Formerly Wyndham Worldwide Corporation), Marriott International, Apollo Global Management (Diamond Resorts International) and Hilton Grand Vacation Company are some of the key players operating in the US vacation ownership market whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this section of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies have been provided.

The vacation ownership market is the major segment of the travel and tourism market, which can be segmented on the basis of the type of the timeshare properties into timeshare resorts and other timeshare units, which includes, privately-owned vacation homes, villas, cottages, apartments, condominiums and etc. Although, other timeshare units account the largest market share, timeshare resorts are gaining the momentum.

The major growth drivers for the US vacation ownership market are, increasing prominence of point based vacation ownerships, timeshare sales metrics, property purchasing preferences, perception, travel and tourism industry and high net worth individual population and wealth. Despite the market is governed by various growth drivers, there are certain challenges faced by the market such as, threat from third party internet travel intermediaries, seasonality, dream vacation barriers, highly competitive environment and technical issues.

Some of the recent trends in the market include the scope of virtual and augmented reality in the timeshare industry, the rise in the vacation ownership households, inventory levels and next generation of timeshare prospects.

