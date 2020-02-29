US RV Market 2019 Trends Analysis, Development, Growth Drivers and Forecasts to 2023

This research report entitled “Global Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market with Focus on the US RV Market (2019-2023 Edition)”, provides the detailed analysis of the US recreational vehicle market and its segments. The global RV market analysis is also provided in this report, which includes global RV market by volume, by segments and by region.

The US RV market is analyzed by value, by volume and by segments. The US Towble RV market is analyzed by volume, by segment and the further sub segments of Towable RVs are also analyzed by volume. Similarly, the US motorized RVs (Motorhomes) market is analyzed by volume, by segment and the further sub segments of Motorhome RVs are also analyzed by volume.

The company profiling of four major players of the US recreational vehicle industry is done in this report. The companies profiled are Thor Industries, Winnebago, Berkshire Hathaway (Forest River) and REV Group. The competitive landscape is also given in this report, which includes the market share analysis of the US RV industry, its segments and its sub segments.

Key Company Coverage of Recreational Vehicle Market:

Thor Industries

Winnebago

Berkshire Hathaway (Forest River)

REV Group

Regional Coverage: The US

A vehicle that consolidates transportation and transitory living quarters for travel, entertainment and outdoors is called a recreational vehicle (RV). In other words, an RV is a vehicle designed for recreational use, as in camping.

A century prior, the promotion of the car, enhancing streets and America’s enthusiasm for exploration offered ascend to mass-created, manufactured recreational vehicles, and the RV business was conceived. In 1910, there were few service stations, few cleared streets and no parkway/highway framework. However, there were RVs.

1910 is the year that America’s leading historians of RV – David Woodworth, Al Hesselbart and Roger White – refer to as the start of what has turned into the cutting edge RV industry. The US is of the primary markets for the recreational vehicle industry. In the US, the propelled RV industry had its beginnings in the late 1920s and 1930s (not long after the methodology of the vehicles business), where different associations began delivering house trailers or trailer coaches, as they were then called.

There are many advantages of owning and travelling in an RV, such as flexibility, convenience, comfort, family appeal, affordability, lure of the outdoors and versatility. The people who cannot afford an RV or are not frequent travelers, the RVs are available on the rent.

The RVs can be majorly segmented into Motorized (Motorhomes) and Towable RVs. Motorized RVs can be further sub segmented into Type A, Type B and Type C. The Towable RVs can also be sub segmented into Travel Trailer, Fifth Wheel Trailer, Folding Camping Trailers, Truck Campers and Park Model. A recreational vehicle park (RV stop) or train park is a spot where people with recreational vehicles can stay overnight. The facilities provided by RV parks are expanding and enhancing year on year. Another idea of RV resorts has likewise created as of late. (http://www.marketreportsonline.com/784624-toc.html) The US RV market has grown at a healthy rate in the last few years, especially after recovering from US financial crisis and economic slowdown. The growth of the US RV industry is supported by increase in US GDP, developing consumer confidence index, and growth in travel and tourism in the US. Yet there are some challenges, which this industry faces, such as Extreme Leveled Competition, seasonal industry, etc.

