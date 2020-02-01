US Reinsurance Market Analysis Of Strategic Market Intelligence By Key Players Swiss Reinsurance America Corp, XL Reinsurance America Inc, Everest Reinsurance Co, Munich Re America, National Indemnity Co

“Strategic Market Intelligence: Reinsurance in the US “, report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the US reinsurance segment, and a comparison of the US reinsurance with its regional counterparts.

It provides values for key performance indicators such as premium accepted, premium ceded, cession rates, and total investment income during the review period (2012-2016) and forecast period (2016-2021).

The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the US economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together GlobalData’s research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving reinsurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of reinsurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

Major Companies Mentioned:

National Indemnity Co.

Munich Re America

Everest Reinsurance Co.

XL Reinsurance America Inc.

Swiss Reinsurance America Corp

This report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the US reinsurance segment.

Key Highlights

– Key insights and dynamics of the US reinsurance industry.

– Comparison of US reinsurance segment with regional counterparts, along with premium accepted trends.

– A comprehensive overview of the US economy, government initiatives, FDI, country risk, investment opportunities and enterprise structure.

– US insurance regulatory framework’s evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.

– US reinsurance industry’s market structure giving details of premium accepted and premium ceded along with cession rates.

– Distribution channels deployed by the US reinsurers.

– Details of the competitive landscape, M&A and competitors’ profiles.

Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance segment in the US –

– It provides historical values for the US reinsurance segment for the report’s 2012-2016 review period, and projected figures for the 2016-2021 forecast period.

– It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the US reinsurance segment, and market forecasts to 2021.

– It provides a comparison of the US reinsurance segment with its regional counterparts

– It provides an overview of the various distribution channels for reinsurance products in the US.

– It profiles the top reinsurance companies in the US, and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Reasons to buy

– Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the US reinsurance segment, and each category within it.

– Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the US reinsurance segment.

– Assess the competitive dynamics in the reinsurance segment.

– Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.

– Gain insights into key regulations governing the US insurance industry, and their impact on companies and the industry’s future.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Market Conditions

Chapter 3 Business Environment

Chapter 4 Regulatory Risk

Chapter 5 Country Risk

Chapter 6 Market Structure

Chapter 7 Distribution

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9 Competitor Profiles

Chapter 10 Appendix

