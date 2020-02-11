US Outpatient Surgical Procedure Market By Type( Ophthalmic Surgical Procedures,Cosmetic Surgical Procedures,Others) By Geographic Scope And Forecast To 2026

US Outpatient Surgical Procedure Market Analysis

According to Verified Market Research, The US Outpatient Surgical Procedure Market was valued at USD ~122 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD ~144 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.10% from 2019 to 2026.

What is an Outpatient Surgical Procedure?

Outpatient surgery permits a person to return home on the same day that a surgical procedure is performed and is also referred to as ambulatory surgery or same-day surgery. Outpatient surgery eradicates inpatient hospital admission, uses a doctor’s time more resourcefully and lessens the amount of medication prescribed. Outpatient surgery has developed over the past 3 decades for a number of reasons such as better surgical instruments, less aggressive surgical techniques and reduce health care costs.

US Outpatient Surgical Procedure Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Key factors such as growing prevalence of disorders of the intervertebral disc, peripheral nerves, and glands as well as growth in breast cancer are anticipated to drive the US Outpatient Surgical Procedure Market in the forecast period. Also, the growing number of outpatient surgeries is estimated to increase the adoption of capnography monitoring devices in outpatient surgical departments in the US.

Verified Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “US Outpatient Surgical Procedure Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market.

US Outpatient Surgical Procedure Market, By Type

• Ophthalmic Surgical Procedures

• Gastrointestinal and Cardiovascular Surgical Procedures

• Cosmetic Surgical Procedures

• Orthopedic and Obstetrics/Gynecology Surgical Procedures

• Dental and ENT Surgical Procedures

US Outpatient Surgical Procedure Market Geographic Scope

