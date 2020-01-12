US Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Procedures Market 2024 – Market Size is Forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.2%

The advanced research and development activities has led to the development of technologically advanced BPH devices and therapies. Prostatic urethral lift (Urolift system) and targeted sterile water vapor therapy (Rezūm) are some of the recent technological therapies launched for BPH management. Rezūm is a minimally invasive procedure that uses steam in the treatment of enlarged prostate and is currently available in the U.S. These therapies can be performed in a clinic or at an outpatient facility, and thereby reduce the cost associated with hospital stay and surgeries.

As per the findings of the research, the different type of BPH treatment procedure include laser based procedures, surgical procedures, UroLift and other energy based procedures. Laser based procedures is expected to account for the largest share in the U.S. BPH procedures during the forecast period, since these procedures are more effective, as compared to the conventional procedures and are less likely to cause bleeding and other complications.

Increase in the aging population in the U.S in the next few years, is expected to create high demand for BPH treatments, since the population aged 50 years and above is more prone to BPH, and therefore tend to opt for various treatments that involve the use of procedures such as TURP, TUIP and laser based treatments.

Urolift is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, mainly driven by the aging U.S. population, expanding insurance coverage of the procedure by various insurers, low cost of the procedure, and possibility of indication expansion of the UroLift procedure for the treatment of patients with BPH who have an obstructive median lobe.

According to the National Institute of Health, it has been estimated that around 14 million men in the U.S. had symptoms suggestive of BPH, which can affect 50% of men aged between 51 and 60 years of age, and up to 90% of men aged more than 80 years. With 50% of men getting affected with BPH, there is a consequent increase in the BPH procedures.

