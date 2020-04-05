US Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Procedures Explores New Growth Opportunities – P&S Intelligence

The U.S. benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) procedures is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2017-2023.

By 2023, the number of BPH procedures performed in the U.S. is expected to reach 215,584. Growing aging population, rising prevalence of BPH disorders, technological advancements in the BPH procedures and increasing awareness about the BPH disorders and treatments available are the major factors driving the adoption of BPH procedures in the U.S.

In terms of type, the BPH treatment procedure include laser based procedures, surgical procedures, UroLift and other energy based procedures. Laser based procedures is expected to account for the largest share in the U.S. BPH procedures during the forecast period, since these procedures are more effective, as compared to the conventional procedures and are less likely to cause bleeding and other complications. Urolift is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, mainly driven by the aging U.S. population, expanding insurance coverage of the procedure by various insurers, low cost of the procedure, and possibility of indication expansion of the UroLift procedure for the treatment of patients with BPH who have an obstructive median lobe.

Many other therapies are under development phase, robot-guided high energy water ablation (Aquablation) therapy launched by Procept BioRobotics under the name AquaBeam has completed phase III study and has attained CE mark, TGA and MedSafe registration. The therapy is available in U.S. for investigational purpose. Aquablation is a waterjet ablation technology that enables heat free and quick removal of prostate tissue for the treatment of BPH. As per the researchers and study, Aquablation has potential to standardize the BPH surgery and reduce the level of complexities. Technologically advanced therapies offer benefits over conventional procedures, leading to their high adoption by the urologists for treating BPH.

Key player in the U.S. BPH procedures are introducing new advanced products for BPH treatment and gaining public and private insurance coverage. For instance, in May 2017, NeoTract, Inc. announced that its patent UroLift system has received insurance coverage for the treatment of BPH from Cigna Insurance Services Co., a global health service company that provides insurance to over 14 million Americans.

Some of the other key players providing BPH procedures in the U.S. include NxThera, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Urologix, LLC., Convergent Laser Technologies.