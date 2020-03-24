Urinary tract infection (UTI ) Market Predicted to Witness Surge in The Near Future

Market Scenario:

Urinary tract infection (UTI treatment) is the infection of the lower or upper urinary tract caused by bacterial agents such as Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus saprophyticus, and others. The symptoms associated with UTI are pain during urination, frequent urination and a feeling of urination despite having an empty bladder.

Global UTI treatment drugs market is valued at USD 8 billion in 2016, which is expected to reach to USD 9.89 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 3.6 %.

Key players:

Some of the dominant vendors operating in the report are Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline Novartis AG, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, AstraZeneca, Cipla Inc., Johnson & Johnson, and others.

Rise In Risk Factors Is The Prime Reason For Market Growth

The increase in risk factors for the UTI treatment market is unsafe sexual intercourse, especially anal sex which favors transfer of infection, diseases such as diabetes which results in lowering of immunity, obesity and a lack of hygiene and others. The incidence rate of UTIs is 0.91 % of total population and 2.05 % for a female population with E.coli being the most common pathogen accounting for 80 % to 90 % of all the cases.

Growth In Awareness Regarding Women Health And The High Economic Cost Of The Disease Is Driving A Large Demand

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that approximately 50 % of the women suffer from UTI issues at some point in their lives resulting in more than 1 million hospitalizations per year. Nearly 1 % of boys and 3 to 8 % of girls are diagnosed with UTI treatment. The annual cost of UTI treatment infections treatment is higher than $1 billion in the U.S. alone. Rise in hospital-borne infections, the emergence of drug-resistant bacteria, growing geriatric population, childbirth, and increasing health awareness especially about women health. According to Centres for Disease Control and Prevention among hospitals acquired infections, approximately 75 % are associated with a urinary catheter.

Growth Of Drug Resistance, Loss Of Patents, Coupled With Increasing Market Fragmentation May Hamper The Market Growth

The prime market constraints include growing drug resistance, unmet clinical needs, loss of patents, increasing market fragmentation, and others.

Segments:

To generate a bird’s view of the global urinary tract infection market, the report is segmented based on drug class, clinical indications, end users, and regions.

Based on drug class, the market is comprised of quinolones, aminoglycosides, β-lactam, azoles, and others.

Based on clinical indications, this market is segmented into urethritis, cystitis, and pyelonephritis and others.

Based on end users the market is segmented into hospitals, self-administered and others.

Based on the regions, the market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa and rest of the world.

Regional analysis:

North America led by the U.S. accounts for the maximum market share of the global UTI treatment market followed by Europe. The recent regulatory shift in the U.S. such as the implementation of Affordable Care Act and Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program coupled with Medicare initiative to penalize unnecessary patient readmissions is expected to charge the U.S UTI treatment market. Europe has a higher hospitalization rate than the U.S. despite the U.S. having substantial spending on healthcare.

However, these markets are stagnant, and there is a definite shift towards the Asia Pacific regions led by India and China. The Asia Pacific will be the fastest growing market, and the growth will be driven by China, and India as these nations have colossal population and the low cost of UTI treatment drugs.

