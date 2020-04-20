Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market: By Drug Type, Indicator, Distribution Channel, Geographic Segmentation, Industry Trends, Growth, Opportunities, Drivers, Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Industry Outlook

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) is caused due to microbes, these microbes a so small that microscope is needed to detect them. It is a common infection seen in human beings. Major number of Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) is caused due to bacterium, some caused by fungus & in rare cases it is caused by virus. Urinary Tract is made up of organs like kidneys, bladders, ureters and urethra and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) can be caused in any of this part. Upper tract UTIs are rare as compared to the lower tract UTIs, also the severity of infection is more. Increasing number of cases related to Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) is the reason the treatment demand has increased across the globe. Therefore, the Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.

Market Segmentation

The global Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market is based on segment, by Drug Type the market is segmented into Tetracycline, Azoles and Amphotericin B, Nitrofurans, Quinolones, Aminoglycoside antibiotics, Sulphonamides and Other Drug Types, by Indication the market is segmented into Recurring Complicated UTI, Uncomplicated UTI and Complicated UTI, and by Distribution Channel the market is segmented into Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies and e-Pharmacies.

Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market, By Drug Type

Tetracycline

Azoles and Amphotericin B

Nitrofurans

Quinolones

Aminoglycoside antibiotics

Sulphonamides

Other Drug Types



Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market, By Indication

Recurring Complicated UTI

Uncomplicated UTI

Complicated UTI



Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

e-Pharmacies

Regional Insights

On a global front, the Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market covers North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA). North American region is leading the Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market due to number of cases of catheter associated infections, neurogenic bladder infections & also more R&D related to the development of new drugs.

Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market, By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis

The leading players in the market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Roche Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim, Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG and Pfizer Inc. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Novartis AG

Roche Ltd.

Cipla Ltd.

Boehringer Ingelheim

Johnson & Johnson

GlaxoSmithKline

AstraZeneca Plc

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc.

Some of the key questions answered by the report are:

What was the market size in 2014 and forecast from 2015 to 2025?

What will be the industry market growth from 2015 to 2025?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast?

What are the major segments leading the market growth and why?

Which are the leading players in the market and what are the major strategies adopted by them to sustain the market competition?