Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market Projected to Reach US$ 3.92 Bn by 2026

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, “Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. According to the report, the global urinary incontinence treatment devices market was valued at US$ 2.08 Bn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2018 to 2026. High prevalence of urinary incontinence and overactive bladder across the globe and technological advancements such as non-implantable electrical stimulation devices are anticipated to boost the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

North America and Europe are expected to dominate the global urinary incontinence treatment devices market from 2018 to 2026. This is attributed to rise in demand for minimally invasive surgery/devices for urinary incontinence treatment, favorable medical reimbursement policies, and rapidly increasing geriatric population. Asia Pacific is likely to account significant market share by 2026.

Request A Sample-

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=60162

This is due to large urinary incontinence patient base in highly populated countries such as India and China, large geriatric population in Japan, and rise in adoption of technologically advanced products in Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. Rise in adoption of technologically advanced products by key manufacturers such as Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, and Cogentix Medical is likely to propel the global urinary incontinence treatment devices market. The market in Europe is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 7.9% from 2018 to 2026.

High Prevalence of Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder to Propel Market

Urinary incontinence is one of the highly prevalent and largely underreported and under diagnosed urological disorder across the globe. It affects millions of people having severe impact on physical, psychological, as well as emotional health. Twice as many women as men are affected by this condition and its incidence increases with age. Several factors such as weak pelvic floor muscles, urethral sphincters, obesity, pregnancy & childbirth, urinary tract infection, and neurological disorders cause urinary incontinence.

Request Brochure-

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=60162

An estimated 200 million people globally are affected by some form of urinary incontinence or bladder problems. Stress urinary incontinence is the most common form affecting millions of people. Various studies have suggested that 24% to 45% of women above 30 years suffer from stress urinary incontinence. Large patient pool with stress urinary incontinence and overactive bladder symptoms is projected to fuel the growth of the global urinary incontinence treatment devices during the forecast period.

Electrical Stimulation Devices to be Most Attractive Segment

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global urinary incontinence treatment devices market based on product, incontinence type, and end-user. In terms of product, the electrical stimulation devices segment is poised to account for leading share of the global market during the forecast period. Factors attributed to the higher share of the segment include rise in demand for minimally invasive/wearable and non-implantable electrical stimulation devices to strengthen the pelvic floor muscles, high success rates with electrical stimulation devices, and favorable medical reimbursement policies in developed countries for implantable electrical stimulation devices.

Request For Discount-

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=60162

Development and launch of new electrical stimulation devices for percutaneous tibial nerve stimulation for the treatment of overactive bladder (such as Medtronic plc’s NURO System) is projected to drive the segment during the forecast period. Moreover, recent launch of wearable electrical stimulation device, INNOVO, by Atlantic Therapeutics and rise in demand for InControl Medical’s FDA-approved over-the-counter electrical stimulation device are expected to propel the segment during the forecast period.

Urge Urinary Incontinence Segment to Dominate Market

In terms of incontinence type, the urge incontinence segment is projected to dominate the global urinary incontinence treatment market during the forecast period. The segment is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR from 2018 to 2026. Millions of people across the globe are affected by overactive bladder that leads to urge incontinence. Dominance of the urge incontinence segment is attributed to higher cost of treatment devices, especially implantable electrical stimulation devices, than other treatment devices/methods. Therefore, increase in incidence of urge incontinence, rise in adoption of electrical stimulation devices for overactive bladder treatment, and new product launches in the segment are expected to contribute to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Hospitals Segment to Dominate Market

Based on end-user, the hospitals segment is projected to account for dominant share of the global urinary incontinence treatment devices market from 2018 to 2026. The segment is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR from 2018 to 2026. Ambulatory surgery centers is expected to be the second leading segment in terms of market share during the forecast period. High share of the segment is attributed to increase in the number of surgical procedures for the treatment of all types of urinary incontinence and favorable reimbursement policies for medical devices in most of the developed and developing countries. The home use segment is likely to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Availability and high adoption of over-the-counter electrical stimulation and non-invasive treatment devices for the effective management of urinary incontinence are the key factors driving the home use segment.