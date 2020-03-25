Urgent Care Market will generate new Growth Opportunities by 2028 | Detailed Research Report

Increasing prevalence off chronic diseases, injuries and rising accidents which may require immediate medical assistance is expected to increase the growth of urgent care market. Urgent care is a division of walk in clinic which are particularly focused on providing ambulatory care in a medical facility. The urgent care clinics or centers treats illness or injuries which require immediate medical assistance but they are not serious enough to require emergency departments. For example serious head injuries or heart attacks require visit to emergency centers while an injury that does not appear to be life threatening but can’t be delayed onto the next day is treated at an urgent care center. The urgent care was introduced first in U.S in 1970. Since then it has been improved according to the emergencies occurred. However the urgent care centers are not opened 24 hours.

Urgent Care Market: Drivers and Restraints

Global Urgent care market has witnessed growth due to increasing accidents and rise in immediate medical care. Urgent care centers contribute to easy access to quality healthcare. Moreover combination of digital technologies is increasing effectiveness in the healthcare industry. The development of urgent care apps offer different features which help in further resolving the problems by communicating with the health care providers. Moreover rise in healthcare insurance facilities and increasing reimbursement scenario with supportive government arrangement are expected to drive the global urgent care market. However lack of skilled labor pool is predicted to diminish the growth of urgent care market in near future. The key developments among urgent care providers with the affordable care and shorter waiting periods are estimate to advance the growth of the overall market in the next few years.

Urgent Care Market: Key Players

Geographically, global Urgent care market is divided into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Eastern Europe and Western Europe. North America’s Urgent care market is spreading because of health care reformation, which is further attributed to the quality of health care, shorter wait times and transparency. Adoption of management softwares, their evolution and technology advancements in urgent care centers are foreseen to increase the growth of urgent care market. Patient care being considered the top most priority over the period with the positive government support and increased healthcare expenditure is expected to increase the urgent care centers. The U.S. is seeing a swift rise in number of urgent care centers. Also in Europe countries such as U.K have identical services which are called walk in centers. Urgent care market in North America is growing the fastest with the association and establishment of Urgent Care Association of America (UCAOA) and the American Academy of Urgent Care Medicine (AAUCM). Asia-Pacific Urgent care market is anticipated to grow at a decent rate due to growing awareness on Urgent care.

Major market members in the Global Urgent care Market identified across the value chain include:, FastMed Urgent Care, MedExpress, AFC/Doctors Express, LLC, U.S. HealthWorks, Inc., CareSpot Express Healthcare, MinuteClinic, LLC, Patient First, CareSpot Express Healthcare LLC, NextCare Urgent Care, Concentra Inc., MD Now.,American Family Care, Aurora Urgent Care, Bellin Health, Dignity Health Care, Hometown Urgent Care & Occupational Health, TexasMedClinic and U.S. HealthWorks and others.

Urgent Care Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, Urgent care market has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, and end user.

On the basis of Services, Urgent care market can be segmented as:

Stitches & minor injuries

Vaccination and Immunizations

Drug and Alcohol Screening

Wound Care and Burns

Bee strings, insect bites and allergic reactions

Electrical Shocks

On the Basis of ownership, Urgent Care Market can be segmented as: