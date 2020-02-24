Urgent Care Centers Market is Projected to Increment at a Healthy CAGR 3.80% Between 2014 and 2020

Global Urgent Care Centers Market: Snapshot

The growing expenditure on healthcare coupled with the rising geriatric population have triggered the demand for convenient and cost-effective medical care worldwide. The model of urgent care has been designed for providing opportune access to cost-effective and quality healthcare services across the globe the Urgent Care Association of America puts forth the definition of urgent care centers of UCCs as the medical care centers that deliver health care services on a walk-in or no appointment basis for treating injuries or illnesses that are over the scope of conventional primary care and are also at the same time not life threatening. Maximum of the urgent care centers deliver services for moderate injuries, trauma, illness, monitoring, screening, lab tests, physicals, routine vaccinations, and occupational medicine. The rising geriatric population across the globe along with the prevalence of inexpensive medical care services are the core drivers for the growth of the global market for urgent care centers. Moreover, the growing investments in the market for urgent care centers has been resultant of the increase in the number of advanced urgent care centers across the world, therefore impacting the market confidently. On the other hand, the nonappearance of physicians and the growing cost of initial establishment of urgent care centers are expected to constrain the growth of the market in the years ahead.

The global urgent care centers market is expected to witness a 3.80% CAGR between 2014 and 2020. The market is projected to rise to a valuation of US$30.5 bn by the end of 2020 from a worth US$23.5 bn in 2013.

Illness Services to Lead Market

The global market for urgent care centers has been segment in terms of services into monitoring and screening, diagnostic, routine vaccination, physical, trauma and injury, and illness. The foremost revenue was produced through illness services that held for the leading share in the global urgent care centers market closely trailed by the injury segment. Maximum of the visits in the urgent care centers market were recorded for illness circumstances of which the upper five conditions were upper respiratory tract infections, urinary tract infections, fever & cold, pharyngitis, and otitis media. They collectively held for over 50% of illness related visits.