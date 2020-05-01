Urgent Care Apps Market to Hit 41.3% CAGR to 2023 and to Reach US$ 2,515.1 Million Dominated by Smartphones, Post Hospital Apps, Android and Apple Stores

The report analyzes and aims at estimating urgent care apps market size and future growth potential of the urgent care apps market for different segments such as type, clinical area, and region.

Prominent players in urgent care apps market are Allm (Japan), Pulsara (US), Vocera Communication (US), Patient Safe Solutions (US), Voalte (US), Twiage (US), TigerConnect (US), Imprivata (US), Siilo (Netherlands), Forward Health (UK), Hospify (UK), Argusoft (US), Alayacare (US), Pivot Design Group (Canada), Medisafe (US), Smartpatient (Germany), and Johnson & Johnson (US).

Urgent care apps market is expected to reach USD 2,515.1 million by 2023 from USD 446.8 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 41.3%. On basis of type, urgent care apps market is segmented into pre-hospital emergency care & triaging apps, in-hospital communication & collaboration apps, and post-hospital apps.

Growth of urgent care apps market is influenced by a number of factors, like increasing penetration of smartphones, growing penetration of 3G & 4G networks, rising focus on patient-centric healthcare delivery, & benefits offered by urgent care apps. High volume of miscategorized apps on Android & Apple stores are major factors that are expected to restrain growth of this market during forecast period.

Key Target Audience

Government agencies

Mobile app vendors

Independent software vendors

Payment gateway providers

Value-added resellers

Venture capitalists and start-ups

Acute care continuum app end users

Business research and consulting firms

Growth of urgent care apps market is influenced by increasing penetration of smartphones, growing penetration of 3G and 4G networks, rising focus on patient-centric healthcare delivery, & benefits offered by urgent care apps. Report analyzes urgent care apps market by type, clinical area, & region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Global urgent care apps market is segmented into pre-hospital emergency care & triaging apps, in-hospital communication & collaboration apps, & post-hospital apps. This growth is mainly attributed the rising awareness of mobile apps to manage medications among patients & increasing demand for medication management & rehabilitation apps due to increasing number of stroke, trauma, & cardiac patients who need rehab support during post-hospital care.

Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

By Company Type – Tier 1–20%, Tier 2–48% and Tier 3–32%

By Designation – C-level–36%, Director Level–30 %, Others–34%

By Region – North America–43%, Europe–32%, Asia Pacific–16%, Rest of the World–9%

Latin American urgent care apps market is projected to grow at the highest rate over the next five years. The growing focus towards reducing overall healthcare expenditure, while providing universal healthcare to a large and dispersed population, is one of the major contributors to the growth of the urgent care apps market in Latin America.

Research Coverage:

