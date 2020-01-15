Urgent Care Apps Market by Android and Apple Apps for Healthcare and Medical Dominated by Smartphones, Tabs and Mobiles with 3G and 4G Networks (2018 to 2024)

Growth of urgent care apps market is influenced by a number of factors, such as increasing penetration of smartphones, growing penetration of 3G and 4G networks, rising focus on patient-centric healthcare delivery, & benefits offered by urgent care apps. On basis of type, urgent care apps market is segmented into pre-hospital emergency care & triaging apps, in-hospital communication & collaboration apps, and post-hospital apps.

Download Free PDF Papers of Urgent Care Apps Market Research Report Now at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1697175 .

Urgent care apps market is expected to reach USD 2,515.1 million by 2023 from USD 446.8 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 41.3%. Urgent care apps market is segmented by clinical areainto trauma, stroke, cardiac conditions, and other clinical areas. Stroke segment is expected to grow at highest growth rate in next five years owing to increasing number of stroke patients & rising number of players providing stroke specific apps used in EMS and rehabilitation facilities.

However, wide usage of consumer instant messaging apps, poor internet connectivity in several countries, & high volume of miscategorized apps on Android and Apple stores are major factors that are expected to restrain growth of this market during forecast period.

Global urgent care apps market is segmented into pre-hospital emergency care & triaging apps, in-hospital communication & collaboration apps, & post-hospital apps. This growth is mainly attributed the rising awareness of mobile apps to manage medications among patients & increasing demand for medication management & rehabilitation apps due to increasing number of stroke, trauma, & cardiac patients who need rehab support during post-hospital care.

Inquire for Discount on Urgent Care Apps Market Research Now at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=1697175 .

The Latin American urgent care apps market is projected to grow at the highest rate over the next five years. The growing focus towards reducing overall healthcare expenditure, while providing universal healthcare to a large and dispersed population, is one of the major contributors to the growth of the urgent care apps market in Latin America.

Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by top players in the market. The report analyzes the global urgent care apps market by type, clinical area, and region. Detailed insights on upcoming trends and product launches in the market.

Key Target Audience

Government agencies

Mobile app vendors

Independent software vendors

Payment gateway providers

Value-added resellers

Venture capitalists and start-ups

Acute care continuum app end users

Business research and consulting firms

Prominent players in urgent care apps market are Allm (Japan), Pulsara (US), Vocera Communication (US), PatientSafe Solutions (US), Voalte (US), Twiage (US), TigerConnect (US), Imprivata (US), Siilo (Netherlands), Forward Health (UK), Hospify (UK), Argusoft (US), Alayacare (US), Pivot Design Group (Canada), Medisafe (US), Smartpatient (Germany), and Johnson & Johnson (US).

More Information “Urgent Care Apps Market by Type (Emergency Care Triage Apps, In-hospital Communication Apps, Post-hospital Apps (Nurse Communication Apps, Rehab Apps, Medication Management Apps)), Clinical Area (Stroke, Trauma, STEMI) – Global Forecast to 2023” report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=1697175 .

The report analyzes and aims at estimating urgent care apps market size and future growth potential of the urgent care apps market for different segments such as type, clinical area, and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned five strategies for strengthening the market, which in turn could help them garner a greater market share.