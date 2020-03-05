Urgent Care Apps Market 2019: Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Growth and 2025 Forecasts

New Study On “2018-2025 Urgent Care Apps Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Based on clinical area, the market is classified into trauma, stroke, cardiac conditions, and other clinical areas.

In 2017, the global Urgent Care Apps market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Urgent Care Apps status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Urgent Care Apps development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Allm

Pulsara

Vocera Communications

Tigerconnect

Twiage

Voalte

Patientsafe Solutions

Johnson & Johnson (Johnson & Johnson Health & Wellness Solutions, Inc.)

Imprivata

Siilo

Forward

Alayacare

Hospify

Medisafe

Smartpatient (Mytherapy)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Pre-hospital Emergency Care & Triaging Apps

Post-hospital Apps

Rehabilitation Apps

Medication Management Apps

Care Provider Communication & Collaboration Apps

In-hospital Communication & Collaboration Apps

Market segment by Application, split into

Stroke

Trauma

Cardiac Conditions

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Urgent Care Apps status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Urgent Care Apps development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Urgent Care Apps Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Pre-hospital Emergency Care & Triaging Apps

1.4.3 Post-hospital Apps

1.4.4 Rehabilitation Apps

1.4.5 Medication Management Apps

1.4.6 Care Provider Communication & Collaboration Apps

1.4.7 In-hospital Communication & Collaboration Apps

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Urgent Care Apps Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Stroke

1.5.3 Trauma

1.5.4 Cardiac Conditions

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Urgent Care Apps Market Size

2.2 Urgent Care Apps Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Urgent Care Apps Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Urgent Care Apps Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Urgent Care Apps Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Urgent Care Apps Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Urgent Care Apps Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Urgent Care Apps Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Urgent Care Apps Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Urgent Care Apps Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Urgent Care Apps Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Urgent Care Apps Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Urgent Care Apps Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

5.1 United States Urgent Care Apps Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Urgent Care Apps Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Urgent Care Apps Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Urgent Care Apps Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Urgent Care Apps Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Urgent Care Apps Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Urgent Care Apps Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Urgent Care Apps Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Urgent Care Apps Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Urgent Care Apps Key Players in China

7.3 China Urgent Care Apps Market Size by Type

7.4 China Urgent Care Apps Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Urgent Care Apps Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Urgent Care Apps Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Urgent Care Apps Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Urgent Care Apps Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Urgent Care Apps Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Urgent Care Apps Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Urgent Care Apps Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Urgent Care Apps Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Urgent Care Apps Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Urgent Care Apps Key Players in India

10.3 India Urgent Care Apps Market Size by Type

10.4 India Urgent Care Apps Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Urgent Care Apps Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Urgent Care Apps Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Urgent Care Apps Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Urgent Care Apps Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Allm

12.1.1 Allm Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Urgent Care Apps Introduction

12.1.4 Allm Revenue in Urgent Care Apps Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Allm Recent Development

12.2 Pulsara

12.2.1 Pulsara Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Urgent Care Apps Introduction

12.2.4 Pulsara Revenue in Urgent Care Apps Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Pulsara Recent Development

12.3 Vocera Communications

12.3.1 Vocera Communications Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Urgent Care Apps Introduction

12.3.4 Vocera Communications Revenue in Urgent Care Apps Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Vocera Communications Recent Development

12.4 Tigerconnect

12.4.1 Tigerconnect Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Urgent Care Apps Introduction

12.4.4 Tigerconnect Revenue in Urgent Care Apps Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Tigerconnect Recent Development

12.5 Twiage

12.5.1 Twiage Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Urgent Care Apps Introduction

12.5.4 Twiage Revenue in Urgent Care Apps Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Twiage Recent Development

12.6 Voalte

12.6.1 Voalte Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Urgent Care Apps Introduction

12.6.4 Voalte Revenue in Urgent Care Apps Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Voalte Recent Development

12.7 Patientsafe Solutions

12.7.1 Patientsafe Solutions Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Urgent Care Apps Introduction

12.7.4 Patientsafe Solutions Revenue in Urgent Care Apps Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Patientsafe Solutions Recent Development

12.8 Johnson & Johnson (Johnson & Johnson Health & Wellness Solutions, Inc.)

12.8.1 Johnson & Johnson (Johnson & Johnson Health & Wellness Solutions, Inc.) Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Urgent Care Apps Introduction

12.8.4 Johnson & Johnson (Johnson & Johnson Health & Wellness Solutions, Inc.) Revenue in Urgent Care Apps Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Johnson & Johnson (Johnson & Johnson Health & Wellness Solutions, Inc.) Recent Development

12.9 Imprivata

12.9.1 Imprivata Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Urgent Care Apps Introduction

12.9.4 Imprivata Revenue in Urgent Care Apps Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Imprivata Recent Development

12.10 Siilo

12.10.1 Siilo Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Urgent Care Apps Introduction

12.10.4 Siilo Revenue in Urgent Care Apps Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Siilo Recent Development

12.11 Forward

12.12 Alayacare

12.13 Hospify

12.14 Medisafe

12.15 Smartpatient (Mytherapy)

Continued…..

