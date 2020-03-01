Ureteral Stent Market is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2027

Ureteral stents are medical devices made up of fine plastic tube. They are thin, flexible tubes which are used to restore urine flow through blocked ureters due to various disorders. These are placed in ureters through a surgical procedure commonly known as Ureteral stenting. One end of the device is placed in the urinary bladder while other end remains in kidney. The ends may be coiled to prevent dislocation of device. The stent is most often left in temporarily till the blockage is removed. Innovative interface platforms available in market for stent case management and patient safety has been useful for both physicians and patients. Epidemiological data reveals that the prevalence of stone disease is increasing which indicates that demand of ureter stents would increase in future.

Ureteral Stent Market: Drivers and Restraints

The key contributor to the growth of global ureteral stents include increasing number of urological procedures owing to sedentary life style and expanding elder population base. Poor dietary habits and fluid intake, increasing obesity levels and rising caseload of metabolic disorders may fuel the rate of market growth. Advancements in stents composition materials leading to minimise patient discomfort, mesh stent design and construction can give additional favour to the market. Availability of innovative smart phone applications has boost the growth of the market for stent case management and patient safety, which are useful for both physicians and patients. Complex procedure of stent placement, lack of skilled surgeons, complications after removal of the stent and discomfort in living with a ureteral stent with side effects such as increased frequency of passing urine and urgency to pass urine are the major restraints for ureteral stents market growth.

Ureteral Stent Market: Segmentation

Global ureteral stent market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, end user and region.

Based on the type, the global ureteral stent market is segmented into:

Open end stents

Closed end stents

Double pigtail stents

Multiloop stents

Based on the composition material, the global ureteral stent market is segmented into:

Polyurethane stents

Silicone stents

Hydrogel stents

Plastic stents

Metal stents

Coated Stents

Based on the application, the ureteral stent market is segmented into:

Lithotripsy

Ureterorenoscopy

Schistosomiasis

Based on the end user, ureteral stent market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Gastrointestinal surgery clinics

Ureteral Stent Market: Overview

Global ureteral stents market is consolidated with a very few number of players. Boston Scientific, Bard Medical, Cook Medical, Coloplast are some of the key global players in the market. Boston Scientific acquired Endo international in 2015 representing its plans to grow. New players such as Allium Medical have established themselves very well in the market with their novel promising products. New players enter the market with some novelty in their products, which may be related to their composition material, user friendly communication interface platforms and better bio-compatibility.

Ureteral Stent Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, ureteral stent market is segmented into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Developed markets like North America and Europe are expected to witness robust growth due to increased number of urological surgeries, presence of key global players in the region and continuous research and development projects. Asia Pacific is projected to register positive growth owing to favourable patient demographics and developing healthcare infrastructure in the region. The lack of urologists and insufficient proper training is expected to negatively impact the ureteral stents market in Africa. For instance, in Nigeria, a population of 170 million have only 130 urologists. On the other hand, Middle East hospitals are providing better global urology services, a positive sign for market growth.

Ureteral Stent Market: Key Players

The key players in the global ureteral stent market include Boston Scientific, Bard Medical, Cook Medical, Coloplast, B.Barun, Applied Medical, Allium Medical, Teleflex, Urotech, Urovision, Opti-Med, Goharshafa, Surgimedik, Mednova, Taewoong Medical and Prosurg.