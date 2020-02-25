Urea Strippers Market to Rear Excessive Growth During 2028 | Future Market Insights

Stripping is one of the most effective methods for heat recovery and reuse in the process. This concept offers significant advantages for recycling owing to its basic design and easy monitoring. In the recycling process of urea plant, factors such as, flow scheme; number of process equipment required, amount of water recycled in carbamate solution and; overall plant efficiency play a vital role. In a urea plant, a urea stripper’s function is to decompose carbamate into ammonia and, carbon dioxide from urea solution leaving the reactor. The urea stripper operates under full system pressure and is configured in a way so that it provides maximum gas-liquid contact.

Chemical process industry generates demand for urea strippers as there is an extensive use of urea in end use applications like, agriculture, chemical industry, automobile systems, laboratory uses, medical uses and, other uses. The urea strippers market is highly competitive and includes both, large capacity manufacturers that provide services globally, as well as small & medium-sized manufacturers that have a more limited portfolio and offer services at a regional level. The urea strippers are constructed with materials which can withstand severe conditions thereby minimizing maintenance, expanding the life of the equipment and optimizing the plant operation conditions.

Reasons for Covering this Title

The market for urea is growing rapidly worldwide owing to its extensive use as a fertilizer and considerate use in other non-fertilizer applications such as in, urea-formaldehyde resins, melamine formaldehyde resins, and livestock feed among others. Urea is anticipated to be a locally driven market as it is mostly consumed in the countries where it is manufactured. The capacity expansion and supply demand scenario is anticipated to showcase the growth of urea strippers market.

According, to International Fertilizer Industry Association (IFA), nearly, 60 new urea units came into stream between 2014 and 2018, of which 25 were located in China. Beyond 2016, all new urea capacity worldwide is anticipated to be located outside China, thereby, confirming the expansion of capacity to other countries. Global urea capacity would increase by 41 Mt between 2013 and 2018, to 245 Mt. This corresponds to a CAGR of 3%. East Asia is anticipated to contribute 36% of the net capacity increase, followed by Africa with 22% share and North America with 13% share. Global urea supply is estimated at 182 Mt in 2013, 188 Mt in 2014 and 216 Mt in 2018, growing at a projected average annual rate of 4% over 2013.

Global Urea Strippers: Market Segmentation

On the basis of material of construction, the global Urea Strippers market has been segmented as:

Duplex stainless steel (SAFUREX)

Stainless steel

316L-UG

25Cr-22Ni-2Mo

Zirconium

Titanium

On the basis of capacity, the global Urea Strippers market has been segmented as:

<1000 MTPD

1000 – 1500 MTPD

1500 – 3500 MTPD

>3500 MTPD

Global Urea Strippers Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global Urea Strippers market are Saipem S.p.A., Stamicarbon, TOYO India, Urea Casale, ALFA LAVAL, NIIK, thyssenkrupp, LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED, FLOWTRONIX, Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd, Kay Iron Works (Jorian) Private Limited, FEECO International, Inc. among others

Key Developments

In February 2018, Stamicarbon, an innovation and licensed company of Maire Technimont Group, signed an agreement to construct green field urea melt plant of Brunei Fertilizer Industries SDB BDH, which is going to be located at Sungai Liang Industrial Park, Brunei Darussalam. The fertilizer complex will consist of urea plant with capacity 3900 MTPD

In March 2018, Toyo Engineering Corp. announced that it has received a contract for constructing large scale fertilizer complex in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, India. The fertilizer complex will consist of urea plant with capacity 2200 MTPD

Opportunities for Market Participants

World fertilizer production will continue to expand in the coming years. As a result, demand for urea strippers will grow at a significant pace so as to comply with the chemical process production and delivery assets safety guidelines listed by the concerned authorities. The agricultural fertilizer industry is poised for continuous growth. With the growing world population, a continuous demand is placed on fertilizer to boost the yields of crops, which in turn creates opportunities for the urea strippers market, globally.

