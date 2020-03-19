Urea Market 2019, by QAFCO, Yara, KOCH, SABIC, OCI, CF Industries, Agrium

This report researches the worldwide Urea market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Urea breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Urea, also known as carbamide, is an organic compound with chemical formula CO(NH2)2. This amide has two –NH2 groups joined by a carbonyl (C=O) functional group.

Urea serves an important role in the metabolism of nitrogen-containing compounds by animals and is the main nitrogen-containing substance in the urine of mammals. It is a colorless, odorless solid, highly soluble in water, and practically non-toxic (LD50 is 15 g/kg for rats). Dissolved in water, it is neither acidic nor alkaline. The body uses it in many processes, most notably nitrogen excretion. The liver forms it by combining two ammonia molecules (NH3) with a carbon dioxide (CO2) molecule in the urea cycle. Urea is widely used in fertilizers as a source of nitrogen and is an important raw material for the chemical industry.

Raw Materials are important component, occupying for the most proportion of cost. It’s important and necessary to attach importance to raw materials sourcing.

In general, the raw materials need to outsourcing, and the price, on-time rate and quality are very key indicators, to keep competitive market position, to maximize the profit.

Actually, the price, on-time rate or quality, is just one of key factors to influence on the supply capacity and competitiveness. The lowest total production cost is the total index to maximize the profit.

To a producer, can control the total production cost through worldwide procurement, localization procurement and concentrative purchase, more purchasing focuses on fewer suppliers to large-scale purchase, to large-scale and high efficiency. Now the logistics and information is well-developed, beneficial to worldwide procurement, localization procurement and concentrative purchase. In future, more manufacturers will attach importance to the raw materials purchasing, with strategic sourcing.

Consumers are generally quick-change, to get or use newfangled products, better experience, better convenience and more quicker; to find and meet the needs of consumers, and exceeding expectation, better service. The world changes quickly, especially in mobile internet and consumer electronics, and now the mobile internet and consumer electronics are changing the traditional sectors, to more efficient, more cheaper and powerful.

Global Urea market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Urea.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Urea capacity, production, value, price and market share of Urea in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

QAFCO

Yara

KOCH

SABIC

OCI

CF Industries

Agrium Inc.

EuroChem

Group DF

PotashCorp

Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry

CNPC

Rui Xing Group

Luxi Chemical Group

Huajin Chemical Industries

Hualu-hengsheng

Sichuan Lutianhua

Lanhua Sci-tech

Urea Breakdown Data by Type

Granular urea

Small particles of urea

Urea Breakdown Data by Application

Agriculture

Industry

Others

Urea Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Urea Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

