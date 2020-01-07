Urea Fertilizers Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2025

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Urea Fertilizers market analysis, which studies the Urea Fertilizers’s industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025.
Global "Urea Fertilizers Market 2019-2024" Research Report categorizes the global Urea Fertilizers market by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc.
According to this study, over the next five years the Urea Fertilizers market will register a 2.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 56480 million by 2025, from $ 52240 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Urea Fertilizers business, shared in Chapter 3.
Many companies are operating in the market and conduct their businesses through joint ventures, which benefit the overall market. The Key Players Analysis for the industry is presented in chapter 12 of this report.
Top Manufactures in Global Urea Fertilizers Market Includes:
QAFCO
Rui Xing Group
CF Industries
Yangmei Chemical
Yara
SABIC
EuroChem
Nutrien
Shanxi tianze coal-chemical
Koch Fertilizer
CVR Partners, LP
Luxi Chemical Group
Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry
China XLX Fertiliser
Dongguang Chemical
Hualu-hengsheng
Sinofert Holdings Limited.
Sichuan Lutianhua
Shandong Lianmeng Chemical
Coromandel International Ltd.
OSTCHEM (Group DF)
OCI Nitrogen
Bunge Limited
Market Segment by Type, covers:
Gas based Urea Fertilizers
Coal based Urea Fertilizers
Other
In 2018, sales volume of gas based urea fertilizers made up 70% of market share.
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:
Agricultural
Industrial
The proportion of agricultural segment is about 60%, and the proportion of industrial is about 40%.
