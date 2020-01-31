Urban Air Mobility Market to grow at 11.33% CAGR during 2018-2030 | Growth Factors, Business Developments, Segmentation and Technologies

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global Urban Air Mobility Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team. Complete report on Urban Air Mobility Market spread across 136 pages, profiling 19 companies and supported with tables and figures is now available in this research report.

The Urban Air Mobility Market is estimated to be US$ 5.3 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 15.2 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.33% during the forecast period.

Kitty Hawk (US)

Lilium (Germany)

EHang (China)

Volocopter (Germany)

A3 by Airbus (US)

“The platform segment is expected to lead the urban air mobility market during the forecast period.”

Based on component, the platform segment is expected to lead the urban air mobility market during the forecast period. The demand for eVTOLs is increasing due to the growing number of applications of eVTOLs in the commercial sector for activities such as air taxi, personal air travel, air ambulance, and cargo transportation. Presently, they are in the development phase but are expected to commercialize in the coming years.

“The autonomous segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

Based on operation, the autonomous segment is expected to lead the urban air mobility market during the forecast period. Autonomous eVTOLs are more versatile and can be efficiently used to transport passengers and cargo without any human intervention, thus increasing their demand. The growth of the autonomous segment can be attributed to the significant investments to develop cost-effective solutions for passenger and cargo transportation for intracity and intercity transportation.

“Europe is the fastest-growing market for urban air mobility.”

Europe is estimated to lead the urban air mobility market in 2018 and is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The market growth in this region can be attributed to the increasing investment activities and growth in spending by the region’s countries on transportation operations.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type : Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45% and Tier 3 – 20%

: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45% and Tier 3 – 20% By Designation : C level – 35%, Director level – 25%, Others – 40%

: C level – 35%, Director level – 25%, Others – 40% By Region: North America – 45%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%, RoW – 5%

Research Coverage:

The study segments the urban air mobility market on the basis of component (infrastructure [charging stations, vertiports, traffic management], platform [air taxi, personal air vehicle, cargo air vehicle, air ambulance]), operation (piloted and autonomous), and range (intracity and intercity), and maps these segments and sub segments across the major regions of the world, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The report provides in-depth market intelligence regarding the market dynamics and the major factors influencing the growth of the urban air mobility market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges), along with an analysis of micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market.

Competitive Landscape of Urban Air Mobility Market:

