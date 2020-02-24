Upstream Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Process Market Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Bioprocessing, commonly known as biopharmaceutical manufacturing, falls under bioprocess engineering used in the cultivation of therapeutic cells. The end products of bioprocessing are high value products and used to work on specific target. Two types of processes are used in biopharmaceutical manufacturing: upstream biopharmaceutical manufacturing and downstream biopharmaceutical manufacturing. The steps involved in upstream biopharmaceutical manufacturing process are development of media, cell culture, harvesting of cells, and fermentation. The biopharmaceutical manufacturing process is carried out under aseptic condition at constant temperature.

The pH levels are adjusted according to microorganism used and are monitored during the entire process. The upstream process provides optimum environment required for the growth of cells. Upstream biopharmaceutical manufacturing is used for large scale cultivation of proteins, vaccines, hormones, antibiotics, enzymes, and other therapeutic products. The products thus obtained from biopharmaceutical manufacturing are used to treat chronic diseases such as immunogenic disorders, diabetes mellitus, and other deficiencies related to growth hormones.

The global upstream biopharmaceutical manufacturing process market is driven by increasing prevalence of chronic. Continuous technological innovation has led to high yield of biopharmaceutical production, as technology aims at faster and easier process of production. Additionally, increase in awareness about application of upstream process in cell therapy, cell banking, antibody production, drug discovery, and recombinant proteins accelerate the growth of the upstream biopharmaceutical manufacturing process market. High cost of establishing an upstream processing unit and its maintenance acts as a restraint of the market.

The global upstream biopharmaceutical manufacturing process market can be segmented based on cell type, process type, product type, end-user, and region. In terms of cell type, the global market can be bifurcated into bacterial cell and mammalian cell. Based on process type, the global upstream biopharmaceutical manufacturing process market can be categorized into continuous biopharmaceutical process systems and single-use biopharmaceutical process system. In terms of product type, the global market can be classified into fermenters and bioreactors. Based on end-user, the global upstream biopharmaceutical manufacturing process market can be divided into contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs), contract research organizations (CROs), biopharmaceutical companies, and academic and research institutes.

In terms of region, the global upstream bioprocessing equipment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global upstream bioprocessing equipment market. The U.S. is the major contributor to the growth of the upstream biopharmaceutical manufacturing process market in the region, as a lot of research activities are carried in this field. The U.S. dominates the use of single use biopharmaceutical manufacturing process systems as compared to continuous biopharmaceutical manufacturing process system.

Europe is the second largest market due to presence of key players. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is witnessing sluggish growth, but are expected to project great potential as increasing interest of top players to invest in these regions. The upstream bioprocessing manufacturing process market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace due to availability of low cost of processing units such as CMOs and CROs. In Asia Pacific, mainly Japan contributes the growth of the market due to contribution of the Japanese biopharmaceutical and food & beverage industry.

Key players in the global upstream biopharmaceutical manufacturing process market are Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH & Co. KG, BiOZEEN, and Katalyst Bio Engineering, among others.

