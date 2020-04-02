Calcium Nitrate Market – Upcoming Growth Opportunities ,Revolutionary Trends & Future Benefits of Product 2025

Global Calcium Nitrate Market: Overview

Calcium nitrate is an inorganic compound produced by applying nitric acid to limestone and then treating the resultant with ammonia. Usually produced in granulated form, calcium nitrate has extensive applications in the agriculture industry as nitrogen fertilizer and in making explosives. Other major uses of calcium nitrate are in wastewater treatment by eliminating the odor of sulfate compounds present in water. In addition, its application for several medicinal purposes and oil exploratory activities has propelled the market. Calcium Nitrate is marketed for a wide variety of uses, most notably as an emulsion explosive where it is used for blasting in quarries, tunneling activities, and for road construction. The extensive use of calcium nitrate fertilizers in agriculture has provided a robust ground for the evolution of the global calcium nitrate market.

Global Calcium Nitrate Market: Trends

The growth in the calcium nitrate market is primarily driven by the rising application of water soluble calcium nitrate fertilizers to boost the production of grains and oilseeds worldwide and its robust demand in wastewater treatment. The escalating demand for food worldwide is fueled by the rising per capita incomes in developing regions and tremendous growth of world population. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the demand for cereals, including those for human consumption and animal feed, is anticipated to reach around 3 billion tons by 2050. Annual cereal production will have to grow by over a billion tons to meet the soaring demand. This development will positively impact the growth of the calcium nitrate market. Calcium nitrate is extensively used in wastewater treatment to remove foul odor. Presence of biological contaminants in water, along with stringent government regulations toward wastewater treatment disposal in developing and developed regions, is expected to propel the market.

Global Calcium Nitrate Market: Market Potential

Eyeing the immense potential of the application of calcium nitrate in the agriculture and horticulture sectors, several manufacturers of fertilizers are launching products with advanced formulations to meet a variety of needs of the farmers. Prayon S.A., a world leader in the phosphate sector, last year launched Calcium Nitrate EXTRA, expanding its horticulture range of fertilizers. Markedly different from other standard calcium nitrates, the crystals in the fertilizer have less water molecules and more calcium to nourish the soil with nutrients. In addition, the company claimed that its product virtually contains no impurities such as ammonium, sodium, and other unwanted particles. Owing to these characteristics, the compound is particularly suitable for hydroponic crops and providing a remarkable alternative to liquid calcium nitrates. The application of the product will transform horticulture, the fertilizer manufacturing company opines.

The use of calcium nitrate for making emulsion explosives is yet another application expanding the potential of the market. Several manufacturers of explosives prefer the use of calcium nitrates in making different formulations for varied blasting purposes. Technical grade emulsion explosives made from calcium nitrates offer enhanced safety in handling, good transportation ability, low fumes, and high water resistance.

Global Calcium Nitrate Market: Regional Outlook

North America and Asia Pacific are prominent markets for calcium nitrate. The rising application of calcium nitrate is propelled by its use in the explosives industry, particularly by the defense forces in various countries. Asia Pacific is fast emerging as a lucrative market for the application of calcium nitrate as fertilizers and as wastewater treatment chemicals. Rapid pace of industrialization has put enormous pressure on countries such as China,andIndia for the application of calcium nitrate in municipal wastewater treatment to make it fit for consumption for a large number of people. In addition, its use for cleaning water bodies in these regions boosts the regional market.

Global Calcium Nitrate Market: Competitive Analysis

The global calcium nitrate market is fragmented with a few big and several small players. Major companies operating in this market include Agrium Inc., Ltd., Haifa Group, Shanxi Jiaocheng Tianlong Chemical Industry Co., Yara International ASA, Rural Liquid Fertilizers (RLF), Sterling Chemicals, and Uralchem Holding P.L.C. The top players are actively making strategic mergers and acquisitions. Several leading players are also investing in R&D for developing advanced formulations of calcium nitrate to gain a competitive edge over others.