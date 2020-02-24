Unna Boot Market is Rising to a Valuation of US$ 144 Mn in 2026

Global Unna Boot Market – Snapshot

The global Unna boot market was valued at over US$ 9 Mn in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 144 Mn in 2026, expanding at a CAGR of around 5% from 2018 to 2026. Rise in prevalence of venous leg ulcers and increase in incidence rate of injuries related to accidents, sports, and adventures are driving the global Unna boot market. Venous leg ulcer is highly common among people over 65 years of age. Surge in aging population across the globe and better wound healing and efficacy at competitive prices offered by Unna boot are the major factors propelling the growth of the global Unna boot market. However, unfavorable reimbursement policies and highly fragmented nature of the market affecting revenue generation are the key concern areas associated with the global Unna boot market.

In terms of raw material, the global Unna boot market can be segmented into zinc oxide and zinc and calamine. The zinc oxide segment held a major share of global Unna boot market in 2017. Increase in demand for multilayer compression bandages and rise in prevalence of leg ulcers and associated conditions are the major drivers of the segment. The zinc and calamine segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, as these materials help in reducing the tendency of itching, and thereby, being preferred by growing number of patients. Based on application, the global Unna boot market can be divided into venous leg ulcers, lymphedema, eczema, and others. The venous leg ulcers segment was dominant among all in 2017, and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period. Factors such as high prevalence of leg ulcers, severity of the condition, and its long-term management are boosting the growth of the segment. The others segment, consisting of burns and leg injuries, is expected to grow rapidly in the next few years due to rise in demand for traditional therapies and lower irritation rate and higher level of patient comfort provided by these therapies.

