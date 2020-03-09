Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market to grow at 13.8% CAGR during 2018-2023

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Unmanned Surface Vehicle(USV) Market size is expected to grow from US$ 534 Million in 2018 to US$ 1,020 Million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.8% during the forecast period. Unmanned Surface Vehicle spread across 161 Pages, profiling 11 companies and supported with tables and figures are available in this research report.

Most Popular Companies in the Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market include are

ASV Global (UK)

Teledyne Technologies (US)

Textron Inc. (US)

ECA Group (France)

Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel)

Atlas Elektronik (Germany)

SeaRobotics (US)

Maritime Robotics (Norway)

Elbit Systems (Israel)

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems (Israel)

5G International (US)

Liquid Robotics (US)

“Defense segment to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period in unmanned surface vehicle market”

The Key applications considered for the market study are commercial and defense. The defense segment is estimated to account for the higher market share in 2018. USVs are used for several defense applications, such as mine counter measures, anti-submarine, and maritime security, among others. Unmanned underwater vehicles are also available for performing such applications.

“Payload segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in unmanned surface vehicle market during the forecast period”

Payloads include cameras, sensors, SONARs, X-band marine radars, visual systems, LiDAR, echo sounders, and others. The market for payloads is increasing as this equipment has significant uses for enhancing USV capabilities. For instance, the market for camera payload is increasing as the seen able enhanced visual and thermal data collection.

“The unmanned surface vehicle market in North America is projected to lead, and the market in Europe is projected to grow at the highest CAGR”

The North American region is estimated to lead the global unmanned surface vehicle market in 2018, and is expected to continue to lead during the forecast period. The US is considered to be the largest developer, operator, and exporter of USVs, globally, resulting in the large share of the North American region in the global unmanned surface vehicle market.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type : Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20% By Designation : C-Level Executives– 35%, Directors – 25%, and Others – 40%

: C-Level Executives– 35%, Directors – 25%, and Others – 40% By Region: North America –45%, Europe – 20%, AsiaPacific – 30%,Rest of the World 5%

Report Highlights:

To understand the competitive landscape and identify major growth strategies adopted by players across key regions

To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their core competencies

To define, segment, and project the global market size for unmanned surface vehicles

To understand the structure of the unmanned surface vehicle market by identifying the various subsegments

To provide detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market

To project the size of the market and its submarkets, in terms of value, with respect to the 5 regions (along with their respective key countries)

To analyze competitive developments, such as expansions & investments, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, and agreements in the unmanned surface vehicle market

Reasons to buy this report

The Report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall unmanned surface vehicle market and the sub segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

Competitive Landscape of Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Share Analysis, 2017

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 New Product Launches & Developments

3.2 Contracts

3.3 Partnerships & Agreements

