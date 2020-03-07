Unmanned Package Delivery Market to Grow at a Stayed CAGR from 2019 to 2025

Of late, the global market for unmanned package delivery has been registering a significant upsurge in its valuation and size. The increasing trend of automation has been the key factor behind the growth of this market. With the advancements in technology and rising uptake of drones, this market is likely to remain reporting high growth in the near future.

This market study is a thorough research of the performance of the global unmanned package delivery market in previous times and during the period from 2017 to 2025. The research emphasizes on the driving forces, obstacles, challenges, opportunities, and the prominent trends in this market in a bid to determine its future status.

Global Unmanned Package Delivery Market: Drivers and Restraints

The swift penetration of drones in a number of industries across the world is the key trend that has been pushing the global market for unmanned package delivery upwards. However, the lack of safety features in drones may limit their uptake, especially in dense urban areas. Apart from this, the high level of noise pollution caused by drones, flying in large numbers at the same time, may also restrict their usage. These factors, collectively, may hamper the growth of the unmanned package delivery market over the coming years.

Majorly, the worldwide market for unmanned package delivery is analyzed on the basis of the end user and the application. Based on application, the market is segmented into domestic and commercial. The domestic application segment is projected to lead the global market in the near future, thanks to the increasing preference of consumers for direct delivery of required products at their doorstep.

In terms of the end user, the market is classified into logistics companies and online retailers. Logistics companies generally have to bear a substantial labor expenses in terms of payments made to pilots, drivers, operators of call centers, and loading crews and ground and administrative staff. Online retailers majorly provide complete product delivery through drones.