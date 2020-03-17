Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market to 2025 – Growing Steady at 14.81% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 7.0 Billion

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market is estimated to be US$ 2.7 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 7.0 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 14.81% during the forecast period. Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market spread across 261 Pages, profiling 25 companies and supported with tables and figures are available in this research report.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=297349

Based on Application, the military segment expected to lead the UGVs market during the forecast period. The demand for unmanned ground vehicles in the military segment is increasing due to the growing number of applications of UGVs in the defense sector for activities such as EOD, ISR, combat support, and transportation, among others.

“The Legged segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

Based on Mobility, the legged segment is expected to lead the UGVs market during the forecast period. Legged land robots are more versatile and can be successfully used at rough and unpredictable terrains for defense and commercial applications. Legged land robots are capable of legged locomotion, and can access traverse irregular and uneven tracks by establishing a foot contact with the ground at selected points according to terrain conditions and without great difficulty resulting in increasing demand for legged robots.

“The UGVs market in Asia Pacific expected to account for the largest share and grow at the high estrate during the forecast period.”

The Asia Pacific region estimated to lead the Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market in 2018 and is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing terrorist activities and increasing spending by emerging economies on defense operations in this region. Countries in this region, such as India and China, have increased their defense budgets and are procuring advanced equipment for their military operations, which is expected to drive the UGVs market in this region.

Breakdown of Primary Participants’ Profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45% and Tier 3 – 20%

By Designation: C level – 35%, Director level – 25%, Others – 40%

By Region: North America – 45%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%, RoW – 5%

Report Highlights:

To identify detailed financial positions, key products, unique selling points of leading companies in the market

To analyze the degree of competition in the market by mapping the contracts, products, and services of key market players

To forecast the market size of segments with respect to various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Rest of the World, along with major countries in each region

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product developments in the unmanned ground vehicles market

To identify industry trends, market trends, and technology trends currently prevailing in the unmanned ground vehicles market

Most Popular Companies in the Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market include are Qinetiq, orthrop Grumman Corporation, Endeavor Robotics, Cobham PLC, ICOR Technology, Aselsan A.S., Re2, Inc., Nexter Group, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Superdroid Robots, Inc., Oshkosh Corporation, Clearpath Robotics, Harris Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Roboteam, Magforce International, Dok-Ing D.O.O., Boston Dynamics, Leonardo Drs, Autonomous Solutions, Inc., BAE Systems, ECA Group, Rheinmetall AG, Reconrobotics, Howe & Howe Technologies, Inc.

Reason to Access this Report:

Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market research report has focused on various levels of analyses —industry analysis (industry trends), market ranking analysis of top players, supply chain analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of the UGVs market, high-growth regions, and market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Ask Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=297349

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets.