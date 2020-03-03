Universal Ventricular Assist Devices Market: 2019 Advanced Technology In- Depth Market Overview will boost considerable development prospects by -2025

Global Ventricular Assist Devices Market 2019-2025 Advance Research Report offered By Crystal Market Research (CMR), which Is The Most Detailed Study Report discusses this industry’s economy in-forms of overview/definition, application, classification, and forecasts pertaining volume and value, and future predictions. Additionally, it logically features the existing circumstance and outlooks with a financial and industrial aspect. The Ventricular Assist Devices report consists of profiles of market players, product capacity, information, applications, sales and share gross profit are added for better understanding.

Industry Trend Analysis

The global ventricular assist devices (VADs) market is projected to be around $2.5 billion by 2025 and it is expected to exhibit a positive growth over the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases such as coronary artery disorders, heart failure and hypertension are the key factors driving the growth of VADs market. Also, rise in aging population and technological advancements in VADsare largely contributing to the positive market growth. As per a report of the Center for Diseases Control and Prevention, about 5.7 million American adults were affected by heart failure in 2016. VADs are being widely used as destination therapies for patients with advanced heart failure. Heart failure prevalence rises with age following an exponential pattern. Some potential risks associated with VADs are blood clots, excessive bleeding during and after procedure and device malfunctions. These factors can hamper the market growth to some extent.

Ventricular Assist Devices Market Players:

Abiomed, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Berlin Heart GmbH, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, LivaNova PLC, Medtronic plc, ReliantHeart Inc., HeartWare International, Inc., Jarvik Heart, Inc., and St. Jude Medical, Inc.

Major Types are:

Right Ventricular Assist Devices (RVADs)

Left Ventricular Assist Devices (LVADs)

Biventricular Assist Devices (BIVADs)

Major Applications are:

Destination Therapy

BTT and BTD Therapies

BTR Therapy

