Universal Ceramic Filters Market: 2019 Competitive Analysis Key Trends Driving Hefty Industry Revenue growth by -2022

The Ceramic Filters Market was worth USD 0.75 billion in the year 2012 and is expected to reach approximately USD 3.25 billion by 2022, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.09% during the forecast period. Administrative bodies, in coalition with different establishments working towards environmental maintainability, conduct researches and set the rules that are relied upon to catalyze development. Environmental protection Agency (EPA), as a team with National Science Foundation (NSF), has set up directions and models to oversee the drinking water filtration framework, making the use of proficient filters obligatory in all private and business areas. Such factors affect the worldwide ceramic filters market and will help a sound development in the following few years.

Unifrax, Pall Corporation, 3M, Doulton, Tri-Mer Corporation, Glosfume, Haldor Topsøe, Anguil Environmental Systems and Clear Edge Filtration India Pvt Ltd.

The report covers the major applications of industry in the leading region.

Ceramic Air Filter

Ceramic Water Filter

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Bio Filtration

Oil/Water Separation

Hot Gas Filtration

Other Applications

