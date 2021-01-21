United States Wooden Preservation Chemical compounds Marketplace Record 2018

On this record, the United States Wooden Preservation Chemical compounds marketplace is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is anticipated to succeed in USD XX million through the tip of 2025, rising at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. United States Wooden Preservation Chemical compounds marketplace has been damaged down through main areas, with whole marketplace estimates at the foundation of goods/packages on a regional foundation.

Geographically, this record splits america marketplace into seven areas:

The West

Southwest

The Heart Atlantic

New England

The South

The Midwest

with gross sales (quantity), income (worth), marketplace percentage and enlargement charge of Wooden Preservation Chemical compounds in those areas, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast).

United States Wooden Preservation Chemical compounds marketplace festival through most sensible producers/gamers, with Wooden Preservation Chemical compounds gross sales quantity, value, income (Million USD) and marketplace percentage for each and every producer/participant; the highest gamers together with

BASF

KMG Chemical compounds

Koppers Holdings

Kop-Coat Integrated

Lapeyre

Lanxess

Lonza Crew

Rio Tinto Borax

Viance LLC

Janssen Preservation and Subject matter Coverage

Kurt Obermeier GmbH & Co. KG

RUTGERS Natural

Osmose

Rutgers Crew

At the foundation of product, this record presentations the manufacturing, income, value, marketplace percentage and enlargement charge of each and every sort, basically cut up into

Water-borne Preservatives

Oil-borne Preservatives

Gentle Natural Solvent Preservatives

At the foundation at the finish customers/packages, this record specializes in the standing and outlook for main packages/finish customers, gross sales quantity, marketplace percentage and enlargement charge for each and every software, together with

Furnishings & Decking

Marine

Development

Others

