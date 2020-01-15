United States Proton Therapy Market 2021 : Insights, Status, Future Trends, Product Type, Manufacturers, Key-Players

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “United States Proton Therapy Market & Forecast, Reimbursement Policy, Patients Treated at Proton Therapy Centers” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

The potential market of proton therapy in United States would be more than US$ 15 Billion by the end of 2021 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.04 percent in future. At present United States holds world’s 40 percent of Proton Beam Therapy Facility. In the recent time, more research institutes and hospitals are investing in proton therapy to make the technology more accessible to patients.

United States Proton Therapy Market & Forecast, Reimbursement Policy, Patients Treated at Proton Therapy Centers is a report published by Renub Research. In this report we have studied the market in two parts a) Actual Market and b) Potential Market. The report also talks about list of all operational and future Proton Therapy centers; Economics of proton therapy including reimbursement policies. Proton Therapy revenues from 3 companies (IBA, Varian Medical Systems, Elekta) has also been studied in the report.

a) Actual Market is the current market which is already present

b) Potential Market is the market which can be achieved; but it has yet not been achieved due to demand and supply gap. At present only a few proton therapy centers are available that can treat a limited number of patients each year.

United States Proton Therapy Market has been analyzed from four view points

– United States Proton Therapy Actual Market & Forecast (2009 – 2021)

– United States Proton Therapy Untapped Market & Forecast (2009 – 2021)

– United States Proton Therapy Treated Patient Volume & Forecast (2009 – 2021)

– United States Proton Therapy Untapped Patient Volume & Forecast (2009 – 2021)

Key Companies Covered

– IBA (Overview, Sales Analysis)

– Varian Medical Systems (Overview, Sales Analysis)

– Elekta (Overview, Sales Analysis)

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. United States Proton Therapy Market – Actual & Potential Market

2.1 United States – Proton Therapy Market

2.2 United States – Potential Proton Therapy Market & Forecast

3. United States Proton Therapy Patient Number – Actual and Potential

3.1 United States – Patients Treated with Proton Therapy Actual Numbers & Forecast

3.2 United States – Patients with Proton Therapy Potential Numbers & Forecast

4. United States – List of Proton Therapy Centers

5. United States – Proton Therapy Treated Patients by Centers

5.1 Loma Linda (LLUMC) Proton Therapy Center – Number of Patients Treated (2008 – 2014)

5.2 UCSF – CNL Proton Therapy Center – Number of Patients Treated (2008 – 2015)

5.3 Boston (NPTC) Proton Therapy Center – Number of Patients Treated (2008 – 2015)

5.4 Bloomington (MPRI, 2) Proton Therapy Center – Number of Patients Treated (2008 – 2014)

5.5 Houston (MD Anderson) Proton Therapy Center – Number of Patients Treated (2008 – 2015)

5.6 UFPTI Jacksonville Proton Therapy Center – Number of Patients Treated (2008 – 2015)

5.7 Oklahoma City (ProCure PTC) Proton Therapy Center – Number of Patients Treated (2009 – 2015)

5.8 CDH Warrenville Proton Therapy Center – Number of Patients Treated (2010 – 2015)

5.9 Philadelphia (Upenn) Proton Therapy Center – Number of Patients Treated (2011 – 2015)

5.10 Hampton (HUPTI) Proton Therapy Center – Number of Patients Treated (2012 – 2015)

5.11 New Jersey (ProCure PTC) Proton Therapy Center – Number of Patients Treated (2012 – 2015)

5.12 Seattle (SCCA ProCure PTC) Proton Therapy Center – Number of Patients Treated (2013 – 2015)

5.13 St. Louis (S. Lee King PTC) Proton Therapy Center – Number of Patients Treated (2013 – 2015)

5.14 Provision Center for Proton Therapy, Knoxville, TN – Number of Patients Treated (2014 – 2015)

5.15 San Diego (Scripps PTC) – Number of Patients Treated (2014 – 2015)

5.16 Shreveport (Willis Knighton) Proton Therapy Center – Number of Patients Treated (2014 – 2015)

5.17 Jacksonville (Ackerman CC) Proton Therapy Center – Number of Patients Treated (2015)

5.18 Rochester (Mayo PBTC) Proton Therapy Center – Number of Patients Treated (2015)

5.19 Brunswick (Laurie PC) Proton Therapy Center – Number of Patients Treated (2015)

5.20 Irving (Texas Center for PT) Proton Therapy Center – Number of Patients Treated (2015)

5.21 Memphis (St. Jude PTC) Proton Therapy Center – Number of Patients Treated (2015)

6. Proton Therapy – Reimbursement Policies

6.1 Proton Therapy Reimbursement Policies for Patients

6.2 Proton Therapy Reimbursement for Institutions, Stakeholders and Manufacturers

Continue…

