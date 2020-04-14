United States Gluten Free Food Market (by Products and Distribution Channels), Mergers and Acquisitions, Key Company Profiles-Forecast to 2025

The United States gluten free food products market was valued at around US$ 2.7 Billion in 2018 and the market is expected to more than double by 2025.

Gluten is a type of protein present in barley, wheat, rye and their derivatives or cross-breed variety. Food with gluten is the leading cause of food intolerance for consumers suffering from celiac disease, which is an autoimmune and inherited disorder. According to The National Foundation for Celiac Awareness, about 1 percent of the U.S. population (1 in 133 Americans, or about 3.19 million people) has celiac disease, but 83 percent (2.6 million people) of people with the condition aren’t diagnosed. This provides an opportunity for many manufacturers to launch gluten free products. Increasing occurrences of celiac patients and growing awareness among the consumers regarding healthy diet and its importance is anticipated to fuel the gluten-free product market.

United States Gluten Free Food Market and Forecast – By Product Category

• By products segment, the gluten-free food market is dominated by bakery followed by gluten free dairy/dairy alternatives products segment.

• Meats/ meats alternatives and Desserts & ice-creams segment competes closely with each other to grab maximum share of the overall gluten free food market.

• Condiments, seasonings and spreads held nearly 10% share of the total gluten free food market in 2018.

• The growing concern regarding food allergies and intolerance among consumers is the factor driving the gluten-free prepared food market.

• Pasta & Rice accounts for least share of the overall gluten free food market.

United States Gluten Free Food Market and Forecast – By Distribution Channels

• Grocery stores accounted for nearly 60% of the overall gluten-free products market in 2018, on account of easy accessibility to a wide range of products under one roof.

• Independent natural or health food stores accounted for second highest share of the overall market with high prospects for rapid growth over the projected period.

• Club stores, are emerging into national forces with communication tools that are more powerful than word of mouth, owing to rapid digitalization & rapid delivery options.

• Several drug stores are offering gluten-free sections or departments pertaining to rising demand from celiac patients

This 90 Page report with 38 Figures and 4 Tables has been analyzed from 7 View Points:

1) United States Gluten Free Food Products Market and Forecast (2013 – 2025)

2) United States Gluten Free Food Products Market Share and Forecast (2013 – 2025)

3) United States Gluten Free Food Market and Forecast – By Product Category (2013 – 2025)

4) United States Gluten Free Food Products Market and Forecast – By Distribution Channels (2013 – 2025)

5) Gluten Free Food Products Market – Mergers & Acquisitions

6) Gluten Free Food Products Market – Company Analysis

7) United States Gluten Free Food Market Growth Drivers & Challenges

1. Bakery Products

2. Dairy / Dairy Alternatives

3. Meats / Meats Alternatives

4. Condiments, Seasonings and Spreads

5. Desserts & Ice-Creams

6. Prepared Food

7. Pasta and Rice

8. Other Products

United States Gluten Free Food Products Market and Forecast – By Distribution Channel

1. Grocery Stores

2. Independent Natural or Health Food Store

3. Mass Merchandiser

4. Club Stores

5. Drug Stores

6. Others

United States Gluten Free Food Products Market – Key Company Analysis

1. Hain Celestial Group

2. General Mills, Inc.

3. Kellogg’s Company

4. Kraft Heinz Company

5. Chobani, LLC

