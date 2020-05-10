United States Anticorrosive Paint Market Report 2018

In this report, the United States Anticorrosive Paint market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. United States Anticorrosive Paint market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:
The West
Southwest
The Middle Atlantic
New England
The South
The Midwest
with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Anticorrosive Paint in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast).
United States Anticorrosive Paint market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Anticorrosive Paint sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
AkzoNobel
PPG
Sherwin-Williams
Henkel
Valspar
Jotun
RPM International
Nippon Paint
BASF
Chugoku
Hempel
Axalta
Sika
Kansai Paint
KCC Corporation
3M
HB Fuller
Carpoly
Shenzhen Zhanchen paints
Shawcor, Shanghai Coatings
Xiangjiang Paint
SK KAKEN
Tiannucoating
DAW SE
Cromology
Baotashan
Twin Tigers Coatings
Jangsu Lanling Group
Qilushuiqi
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Red Lead Anticorrosive Paint
Iron Oxide Red Phenol Anticorrosive Paint
Iron Red Alkyd Anticorrosive Paint
Zinc Chromate Anticorrosive Paint
Others
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Shipbuilding Industry
Oil & Gas Industry
Power Industry
Architectural Industry
Others
