United States AI In Agriculture Market Took Up About 42.96% The Global Market In 2017, While Europe Was About 22.67%

The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market is valued at 326 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 995 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 25% between 2018 and 2024. Overall, the market is positive, with more small companies appearing.

United States is the largest consumption countries of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture in the world in the past few years and it will keep leader position in the next few years. North America market took up about 45.2% the global market in 2018, while Europe was about 24.7%.

USA is now the key developers of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture; most companies are in USA. Others are in Europe, China and India.

IBM, Granular, John Deere, The Climate Corporation and Vision Robotics are the key suppliers in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market. Top 5 took up about 46.5% of the global market in 2018.

This report focuses on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

IBM

Granular

Intel

SAP

Agribotix

Microsoft

aWhere

The Climate Corporation

Precision Hawk

Taranis

CropX

Gamaya

John Deere

Prospera Technologies

Vision Robotics

Resson

Harvest Croo Robotics

DTN

Cainthus

Market Segment by Type, covers

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Predictive Analytics

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Drone Analytics

Agriculture Robots

Others

