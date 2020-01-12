United States 1,3-butylene Glycol Market by Manufacturers, States, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

According to the study, the global 1,3-butylene glycol market is likely to grow from $127.8 million in 2017 to $178.5 million by 2024. Growing cosmetic products market and the growing demand of 1,3 butylene glycol in the pharmaceutical industry are the key factors driving the growth of the global market. 1,3-BG is used as raw material for polyester plasticizers and unsaturated polyester resins humectant in cosmetics.

The chemical is a viscosity decreasing component and prevents the dying out of cosmetics. The best characteristic of 1,3-BG is its ability to stabilize volatile compounds such as fragrances and flavors fixing them in cosmetic formulations and to reduce the loss of aroma. It also helps in the preservation of cosmetics against spoilage by micro-organisms.

Enquire Before Purchase: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=1-3-bg-market

As per the findings of research, pharmaceutical grade occupied the larger share of the market, its usage in major industries, such as cosmetic, personal care, and food industries. Growing demand for skin care and hair care products and entry of large number of players in the food and beverages industry worldwide, is driving the demand for pharmaceutical grade 1,3-butylene glycol.

On the basis of application, cosmetics & personal care products were the largest application area of 1,3-butylene glycol, owing to increasing consciousness and awareness towards haircare and skincare among consumers. The increasing awareness supported with increased disposable income is leading to more demand of such cosmetic products, which finds application of 1,3-BG.

To Borwse Full Report Visit Here: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/1-3-bg-market

1,3 butylene glycol is used as raw material for polyester plasticizers and unsaturated polyester resins humectant in cosmetics. The chemical is a viscosity decreasing component and prevents the dying out of cosmetics. The best characteristic of 1,3 butylene glycol is its ability to stabilize volatile compounds such as fragrances and flavors fixing them in cosmetic formulations and to reduce the loss of aroma.

The research states that this industry is consolidated, where OXEA GmbH, Daicel Corporation, and KH Neochem Co., Ltd. are the market leaders. Some of the other key players in the 1,3-butylene glycol market are Godavari Biorefineries Ltd., Haihang Industry Co., Ltd., and Genomatica, Inc.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com