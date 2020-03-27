United State Digital Gaming Market (2019-2023)

The Qualitative research study accompanied by ORBIS RESEARCH titled on “U. S. Digital Gaming Market describing the Product / Business Scope, Overview and outlook from 2019 to 2023”. In this Research Report provides primary, secondary or History data for studies, the scope of the product and vendor briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by Products, Types, Status, Size, Current or Upcoming Trend, Smart Key Players, Future Opportunities, Application, Regional Demand, Challenges and Forecast to 2023.

The U.S. is projected to be one of the most prominent digital games market in the world. Digital games have always been a favorite choice of entertainment for the people of the region. In recent years, there has been a transformation in the distribution channel of the games in the country. Research shows that game sales via digital means are dominating the U.S. games market while boxed games are slowly becoming the second choice.

The U.S. presents a robust market with preferences for all gaming platforms- PC, mobile, and console. Though gaming on a console is most popular in the country, the time spent on mobile gaming has also increased. Mobile gaming is gaining traction as some major companies in the nation like Take-Two Interactive, Activision Blizzard, etc., who were previously only into PC/Online games, are entering into the mobile gaming segment. Overall, the total consumer spending on video gaming has increased rapidly in the last few years at ~16.48% CAGR (2014-16) in the U.S. Also, the high growth of interest in eSports and virtual-augmented reality, clubbed with the increasing prevalence of digitally downloadable games are expected to drive the Digital Games market forward in the country.

By platforms, the market is segmented into PC games, mobile games, and console games. Among these segments, console games is the most significant revenue generator while mobile games have exhibited the fastest growth rate.

Key growth factors:

o With a growth in the median income of U.S. hoU.S.eholds, the purchasing power of people has gone up, resulting in an increase in expenditure on games. It has increased from 3.2% to 4.3% in the 15-24 years category and from 2.9% to 5.6% in the 25-34 years category in 2014-2015, further boosting the strong economic backbone of the economy. This is expected to result in higher expenditure on digital games in the coming years and will increase adoption of digital gaming.

o With the introduction of events like eSports in the U.S. supported by astounding internet connectivity at 14-17 Mb/s as on 2016, the U.S. stands as a significant market for the growth of online gaming.

Threats and key players:

o Given the factor that the U.S. is already a saturated market for digital games, the scope of further growth of the market is quite low. With already high smartphone penetration in the U.S.A (69%), the range of massive development of the mobile gaming segment is small.

o Also, the working hours in the region are not very favorable for the growth of the market. In the U.S., 85.8% of males and 66.5% of females work more than 40 hours per week. The high working hours for the U.S. youth may lead to a reduction in time spent on gaming.

o The key players in the U.S. Digital Gaming market are Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Take Two Interactive, Zynga, Microsoft Corporation, etc.

What’s covered in the report?

o Overview of the U.S. Digital Gaming market

o The historical, current and forecasted market size data for the U.S. Digital Gaming market

o The historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market – by platforms– PC games, console games, and mobile games

o The historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market – by revenue models (Freemium, Pay to Play, Advertising)

o The historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market – by genres (Shooter, Role- play Action, Sports, Strategy, Others)

o Market trends in the U.S. Digital Gaming market

o Market drivers and challenges in the U.S. Digital Gaming market

o Analysis of spending for segmentation by platforms

o Profiles of major players operating in the market

o Get a broad understanding of the U.S. Digital Gaming market and its segmentations – by platforms– PC games, console games, and mobile games, – by revenue models (Freemium, Pay to Play, Advertising), by genres (Shooter, Role- play Action, Sports, Strategy, Others)

o Get specific drivers and challenges affecting the U.S. Digital Gaming market and its segmentations (By platforms, by revenue models, by genres)

o Get specific trends occurring in the U.S. Digital Gaming market

o Get analysis of spending for segmentation by platforms

o Recognize significant competitors’ business and market dynamics, and respond accordingly

Companies Mentioned:

o Activision Blizzard

o Electronic Arts

o Zynga

o Take Two Interactive

o Microsoft Corporation

