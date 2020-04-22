Unit Drug Dose Delivery System Market Technological Advances Especially Serve to Overcome Challenges in Packaging

According to the latest market report published by Transparency Market Research titled ‘Unit Drug Dose Delivery System Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2017-2025’, global unit drug dose delivery system market, valuated at US$ 26,339.0 Mn in 2017 in terms of revenues, is expected to witness a modest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2017-2025). The global unit drug dose delivery system market has witnessed solid growth during the past few decades, owing to the increasing need for accurate dosing. Ease of storage, accurate dosing, and ease of disposal are some of the prominent factors which are expected to fuel the market of global unit drug dose delivery system.

The global unit drug dose delivery system market by packaging type has been segmented into blister packaging, pre fillable syringes and cartridges, vials & ampoules, and others (pouches and sticks). By material type, global unit drug dose delivery system market is segmented into plastic, glass, and others. Plastic segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period with an estimated market share of over 59% by 2025 end, whereas glass segment is expected to register a value of US$ 8,184.2 Mn during the forecast period.

Plastic segment is further segmented into PE, polystyrene, polycarbonate, polypropylene, poly vinyl chloride (PVC), and PET. Polyethylene segment is further sub segmented into low density polyethylene (LDPE) and high density polyethylene (HDPE). Glass segment is further sub segmented into type-1, type-2 and type-3. By product form, the unit drug dose delivery system market is segmented into solid, liquid and powder. Among the product form, solid segment attained a value share of over 40% in 2017 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period as well. Powder segment is expected to be the most attractive throughout the forecast period, having a considerable value share of 35.4% in 2017, which is likely to reach up to 36.7% by 2025 end.

Among geographic market segments, the APAC region is anticipated to lead the global unit drug dose delivery system market, during the forecast period. APAC region is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.3%, during the forecast period, by value.