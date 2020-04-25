Uninterruptible Power Supply Market is projected to reach 5470 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

An uninterruptible power supply is electrical equipment that gives emergency power to a load when the input power source or mains power fails. An uninterruptible power supply is different from an auxiliary or emergency power system or standby generator in that it will give near-instantaneous safety from input power interruptions, by supplying energy stored in batteries, super capacitors, or flywheels. The on-battery runtime of most uninterruptible power sources is relatively short but sufficient to start a standby power source or properly shut down the protected equipment. In large industrial facilities, power failures are highly detrimental for the operational efficiency. Industrial UPS systems (Uninterruptible Power Supply) can mitigate such effects with advanced functionalities and features. These extensive services include extended power back up and protection against several power quality issues.

Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include rising industrialization, growing demand for power backup solutions, increasing population, government initiatives for industrial development and recent decline in lithium-ion battery prices. Several manufacturing industries, mainly petrochemical & refining, the oil and gas, and automobile design facilities are making use of uninterruptible power supply systems for power backup to avoid loss of data and efficiency. Further, industries such as healthcare, chemicals, and food processing, are also among the key end users of these systems.

The Uninterruptible Power Supply market was valued at 3120 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 5470 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Uninterruptible Power Supply.

This report presents the worldwide Uninterruptible Power Supply market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ABB

AMETEK Solidstate Controls

Eaton

Emerson Network Power

Schneider Electric

AEG Power Solutions

Benning Power Electronics

Borri

Fuji Electric

GE Industrial

Mitsubishi Electric

Active Power

Caterpillar

Riello Power India

Piller Group

NUMERIC

Cyber Power Systems

Falcon Electric

Gamatronic

Uninterruptible Power Supplies

Uninterruptible Power Supply Breakdown Data by Type

100.1 kVA and above

20.1-100 kVA

10.1-20 kVA

1-10 kVA

Uninterruptible Power Supply Breakdown Data by Application

Power

Process

Oil and gas

Refining and Petrochemical

Transport Infrastructure

Uninterruptible Power Supply Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Uninterruptible Power Supply Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Uninterruptible Power Supply Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 100.1 kVA and above

1.4.3 20.1-100 kVA

1.4.4 10.1-20 kVA

1.4.5 1-10 kVA

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Uninterruptible Power Supply Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Power

1.5.3 Process

1.5.4 Oil and gas

1.5.5 Refining and Petrochemical

1.5.6 Transport Infrastructure

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Uninterruptible Power Supply Market Size

2.1.1 Global Uninterruptible Power Supply Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Uninterruptible Power Supply Production 2014-2025

2.2 Uninterruptible Power Supply Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Uninterruptible Power Supply Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Uninterruptible Power Supply Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Uninterruptible Power Supply Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Uninterruptible Power Supply Market

2.4 Key Trends for Uninterruptible Power Supply Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Uninterruptible Power Supply Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Uninterruptible Power Supply Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Uninterruptible Power Supply Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Uninterruptible Power Supply Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Uninterruptible Power Supply Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Uninterruptible Power Supply Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Uninterruptible Power Supply Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

