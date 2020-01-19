Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Market Full in-depth Analysis and Forecasts of 2019–2025| Schneider-Electric, EATON, Emerson, Activepower, S&C, ABB, Socomec, Toshiba

LOS ANGELES, United States: Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) is an electrical System that provides emergency power to a load when the input power source fails. Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) converts incoming AC to DC through a rectifier, and converts it back with an inverter. Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) differs from an auxiliary or emergency power system or standby generator in that it will provide near-instantaneous protection from input power interruptions, by supplying energy stored in batteries, supercapacitor, or flywheels. The on-battery runtime of most uninterruptible power sources is relatively short (only a few minutes) but sufficient to start a standby power source or properly shut down the protected equipment.

Schneider-Electric, EATON and Emerson captured the top three revenue share spots in the Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) market in 2015. Schneider-Electric dominated with 2 percent revenue share, followed by EATON with 15.49 percent revenue share and Emerson with 9.28 percent revenue share.

Applications of the Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) are concentrated on Telecommunication, Financial industry, Government procurement and Manufacturing industry, with total 72.69 percent market share in 2015. In term of the classifications segment, products in 1-10 kVA are the most output, but the profit is getting lower. Leading companies continue to develop high-end market. Modularization ups with high power is a new area with high profits and technology.

The global Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) market was 10500 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 14400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% between 2019 and 2025.

Key manufacturers operating in the global Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) market are: Schneider-Electric, EATON, Emerson, Activepower, S&C, ABB, Socomec, Toshiba, Gamatronic, Kehua, KSTAR, EAST, Zhicheng Champion, Delta Greentech, Eksi, CyberPower, Jonchan, Sendon, Angid, Stone, SORO Electronics, Baykee, Jeidar, Sanke, Foshan Prostar, DPC, Hossoni

This report studies the Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Offline/standby Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS)

Line-interactive Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS)

Online/double-conversion Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS)

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Financial industry

Telecommunication industry

Government procurement

Manufacturing industry

Transportation industry

Others

