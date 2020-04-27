Unified Endpoint Management Market Emerging Trends and Top Key Vendors to Watch- IBM, VMware, Microsoft, CA Technologies, Symantec in 2017-2027

The global Unified Endpoint Management market report is based on comprehensive analysis conducted by experienced and professional experts. The report mentions, factors that are influencing growth such as drivers, restrains of the market. The report offers in-depth analysis of trends and opportunities in the Unified Endpoint Management market. The report offers figurative estimations and predicts future for upcoming years on the basis of the recent developments and historic data. For the gathering information and estimating revenue for all segments, researchers have used top-down and bottom-up approach. On the basis of data collected from primary and secondary research and trusted data sources the report offers future predictions of revenue and market share.

The approach followed by unified endpoint management tools is to secure and control personal computers, smartphones and tablets in a connected, cohesive manner from a single console. Unified endpoint management basically relies on mobile device management APIs (application programming interface) in desktop and mobile operating systems. Hence, it is observed that most vendors market unified endpoint management as a feature of their broader enterprise mobility management software suites.

Unified endpoint management solutions were initially developed to provide one point access to all endpoints and at the same time to provide business-centric approach to enterprise mobility management solutions. The increasing need to manage rapidly growing number of traditional and non-traditional mobile devices drives the unified endpoint management market growth. Several opportunities lie in deploying unified endpoint management solutions that support wide range of endpoints as well as offer smart endpoint security and compliance.



Unified Endpoint Management Market: Drivers and Challenges

One of the major factor driving the growth of unified endpoint management market is the exponential growth of adoption of traditional and non-traditional mobile devices across organizations. By leveraging on the existing capabilities and exploring new capabilities of unified endpoint management solutions to adapt to new platforms and operating systems is also driving the growth of unified endpoint management market. In turn organizations are proactively adopting unified endpoint management solutions to gain competitive advantage and to distinguish themselves from their competitors, which is another driving factor of unified endpoint management market.



Unified Endpoint ManagementMarket: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of deployment type:

On-premise

Cloud

Hybrid

Segmentation on the basis of vertical:

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Retail

Automotive

Government and Defense

Others



Unified Endpoint ManagementMarket Players:

Few of the companies in multipoint endpoint management market are: IBM Corporation, VMware, Inc. (Airwatch), Microsoft Corporation, CA Technologies, Symantec Corporation, LANDESK, Unisys corp., SOTI Inc., Dell Inc., EarthLink, Heat Software, Matrix42, Accelerite, Sophos Group plc, MobileIron Inc. These companies are continually in the process of updating their offerings and service portfolio, and few of them have strategically acquired few technology companies over the years to expand their service portfolio.



Unified Endpoint ManagementMarket: Regional Overview

Unified Endpoint Management market is currently dominated by North America region due to the extensive adoption of bring your own device concept to leverage businesses and at the same time to safeguard the content present within the organization. Europe unified endpoint management market follows next as various industry verticals especially BFSI are adopting the concept of bring your own device for various purposes. Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow at a fast pace in the unified endpoint management market due to the concept of mobility gradually being implemented across various organizations.



