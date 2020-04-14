Unified Communications (UC) Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Rate, By Product, Application, Region, Key Players, Competition Landscape and Forecast to 2023

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

The Unified Communications (UC) Market was worth USD 14.18 billion in the year of 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 34.06 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.23% during the forecast period. Extensive development over the BYOD market crosswise over endeavors attributable to the huge demand for portability is foreseen to drive unified communications market measure over the conjecture course of events. Rising number of devices that employees use for communication has increased the interest for unified communication solutions for enable the adaptability to get to various interfaces by using any coveted device, for example, tablets or smartphones. These arrangements have turned out to be pivotal for big business and purchaser fragment. Employees and consumers extensively rely on their cell phones and expect prevalent quality, notifications on real-time basis and help prompting increasing demand for cloud-based UC services. Services as such are required to streamline work process and performance of employees and offer improved satisfaction of consumers. Rising trend of UC as a collective communication stage is foreseen to drive the unified communications market. Market players are progressively using cloud API suppliers, for example, TokBox, and Twilio to add functions of communication to their applications and increase the profitability. Associations are empowering cross-team collaboration and information sharing prompting increment in implementation of collaboration solutions and unified communications.

Product Outlook and Trend Analysis

Advancements in technology and surging implementation of cloud computing are foreseen to boost the requirement for facilitated UC solutions. Cloud-based systems require lees maintenance and give quick and consistent communication capacities at insignificant capital use. Described by an OPEX model and highlighting quick adoption, automated upgrades, and flexibility, it is likewise especially appropriate to SMEs. On-premise UC systems offer enhanced control and customization capacities and are convenient to manage. In 2015 the segment represented about 60 percent of the income share of the general UC market against on-premise solutions. Nonetheless, increased maintenance and installation expenses related with on-premise solutions and an expanded inclination towards the cloud-based UC systems has brought about a noteworthy turnaround in the business, with facilitated systems anticipated to catch an impressive part of on-premise systems’ income share.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

Organizations ruled the worldwide UC market, representing more than half of the general market income share, which can be credited to the expanding implementation of inventive IT arrangements in business operations crosswise over different end-use divisions. Progressed UC system gives mobility, presence, and coordinated effort that empower endeavors to have better-associated representatives and improved operational readiness in this manner accommodating better client engagement. Government, Education, and healthcare are foreseen to encounter significant development in the requirement throughout the following decade. Governments are contributing intensely in the implementation of such innovations crosswise over universities, schools and colleges to empower a quick trade of data among the people. The implementation of such systems in the government end-use division is anticipated develop significantly in the upcoming years.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

In 2015 North American area is foreseen to rise as a prevalent market representing more than 35 percent of the worldwide interest for UC arrangements. The United States is a key area for UC solutions industry, because of the existence of a group of worldwide associations that record for a noteworthy offer of the customers for the unified communication solutions. Asia Pacific regional unified communications market is anticipated to encounter huge development over the figure time frame. The district is anticipated to represent more than 30 percent of the worldwide UC industry share in the upcoming years. Rising industrialization crosswise over creating economies, for example, China and India from the Asia Pacific area is foreseen to prompt an expanded selection of such arrangements over the end-use businesses.

Competitive Insights

Some of the major players in the market are Avaya, Cisco Systems, Alcatel-Lucent and Microsoft. Cisco Systems Inc., with its broad portfolio of UC solutions that give predictable end-user experience, has acquired a major share of the general market. Different organizations incorporate Siemens AG, ShoreTel, NEC Corporation, and IBM Corporation. The present market condition is characterized by extreme competition between the key players for accomplishing industry control by means of item separation and improvement of value; this has brought about developing combination through key activities, for example, acquisitions, alliances, and mergers.

The global Unified Communications Market is segmented as follows-

By Product:

On-premise

Hosted



By Application:

Government

Enterprise

Healthcare

Education

Others

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Others

Some of the key questions answered by the report are:

What was the market size in 2014 and forecast from 2015 to 2023?

What will be the industry market growth from 2015 to 2023?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast?

What are the major segments leading the market growth and why?

Which are the leading players in the market and what are the major strategies adopted by them to sustain the market competition?