Unified Communications as a Service Market Insight 2019 | Global Research and Survey

Unified communications as a service (UCaaS) is a category of “as a service” or “cloud” delivery mechanisms for enterprise communications.

UCaaS is a cloud-based deployment model of unified communications (UC) technology such as enterprise audio and video conferencing, hosted VoIP, and cloud private branch exchange (PBX).

This report focuses on the global Unified Communications as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Unified Communications as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft

Fuze

West Unified Communications Services

Mitel

Google

Avaya

Cisco

PanTerra Networks

Polycom

NEC

Voyant

AGC Network

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Single-Tenant

Multi-Tenant

Market segment by Application, split into

Medical

Retail

Manufacturing

Information and Communication Technology (ICT)

Banking, Financial Services, Insurance (BFSI)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Unified Communications as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Unified Communications as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

