Unified Communication as a ServiceMarket – An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the Growth

The global unified communication as a service (UCaaS) market is prophesized to attract growth on the back of the need to switch from traditional business to communication-enabled business processes. Such a switch is expected to enhance the efficiency of various business operations. UCaaS is an emerging, ready-to-go technology that is permanently updated, pre-integrated, and standardized. The service leads to improved productivity and accelerated decision-making keeping the cost low.

By deployment model, hosted UCaaS solutions led the market in 2015 and the segment is expected to retain its lead through 2024. This is mainly owing to the rising adoption of Internet Protocol (IP) telephony across the world. The low total cost of ownership (TCO) and major advancements in cloud communication platforms are also supporting the adoption of hosted UCaaS solutions across various industry verticals.

Based on service, telephony services emerged as the key contributor in the UCaaS market. The segment is expected to continue its lead through 2024 thanks to the growing adoption of hosted telephony as a part of enterprise UCaaS solutions.

By delivery model, stand-alone services led the UCaaS market in 2015. However, by 2024, the revenue generated by the integrated services segment is expected to surpass that by stand-alone services. The rising demand for integrated services across various businesses is likely to bring about this shift.

Geographically, North America headed the global UCaaS market in 2015 and the region is expected to continue to be the leading revenue generator throughout the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the presence of a massive tech-savvy workforce and advanced network infrastructure in the region. The demand for UCaaS is likely to increase in the coming years as vendors invest in sectors such as banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), consumer goods, retail, transportation and logistics, and telecom. This is likely to open up new offerings for UCaaS.

Asia Pacific is forecast to be the most rapidly growing market for UCaaS owing to the rising inclination of large companies toward UCaaS solutions. The region also presents immense opportunities for the establishment of contact center services due to a growing population proficient in the English language. Asia Pacific is a lucrative option for various businesses due to the availability of a comparatively cheaper workforce and rapid growth in emerging economies such as India and China.

Campaigns such as ‘Make in India’ have led to the establishment of offices and manufacturing units in India, which is anticipated to further the need for UCaaS to stay connected with the headquarters situated at a different location. Moreover, the introduction of new mobile phones and tablets is going to increase the demand for unified communication in this region.