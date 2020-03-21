Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Application, Demand And Forecast By 2023

Global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

Unified communications as a service (UCaaS) is a category of “as a service” or “cloud” delivery mechanisms for enterprise communications. Similar to platform as a service (PaaS, where data center capacity is made available to an enterprise on a consumption model from a service provider), with UCaaS, unified communications services can be made available from the cloud to enterprises.

The Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market is segmented by product as follows:

Segmentation by product type:

Conferencing

Collaboration Platforms and Applications

Messaging

Mobile

Segmentation by application:

Bsfi

Consumer Goods and Retail

Healthcare It

Telecom

Information Technology

Logistics and Transportation

Travel and Hospitality

Public Sector and Utilities

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

8X8

Al-enterprise

Avaya

At&T

Cisco

Dell

Dxc Technologies

Fuze

Genesis

Google

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei

IBM

Microsoft

Mitel

Orange Business

Polycom

Verizon enterprise

Voss Solutions

Westuc

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some of the Points from TOC is:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cloud-based

2.2.2 Premises-based

2.3 Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

Chapter Three: Global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) by Players

3.1 Global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

Chapter Four: Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) by Regions

4.1 Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size Growth

Chapter Five: Americas

5.1 Americas Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

……Continued

