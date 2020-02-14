Underwater Security (Systems and Services) Market Top Key Players are Computer Sciences Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc

Global energy demand is expected to rise consistently during the forecast period which encourage offshore activities for various end use industry such as oil & gas industries. Underwater security systems provides industry, the freedom to find, develop and manage assets and to deliver better services without interference of supply. Even a simple standalone offshore well site’s risk assessment must consider well pressure, type of fluids produced, directional configuration, water access, measured depth and vertical depth, location, well maturity and reserves, sub-surface safety valve, possible collateral damage, and damage containment. Major forces driving this market are the rapid adoption of cloud-based services, wireless communication along with strict government mandates, and increasing cybercrime threats across all industries.

Underwater security solutions allow risk assessment of a small standalone offshore site, taking into account the fluid types produced in the well, well pressure, directional configuration, measured depth, vertical depth, sub-surface safety valve, damage containment, location and others. Furthermore, in response to the demand for remote control centers, the need for constant monitoring and control is also set to increase. Underwater security service providers are increasingly focusing on innovative cyber solutions to help end-use industries such as commercial, military & defense, and scientific research to adopt the digitization wave. This is likely to fuel the underwater security market during the forecast period. There is a growing trend toward the utilization of remote control centers. Solution providers are likely to provide innovative cyber solutions at competitive prices by uniting the portfolios against bundled attacks.

The underwater security (systems and services) market can be segmented based on technology and systems, service, category, and region. Based on technology and systems, the market can be divided into surveillance & tracking, geographic information system (GIS), detectors, communication, screening & scanning, access control, weather monitoring, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), and others. In terms of service, the market can be split into consulting, system design and integration, risk and threat assessment, managed security services, and training and education. Based on category, the market can be divided into port and critical infrastructure security, vessel security, and coastal surveillance.

