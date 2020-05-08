Underreamers Market to Expand with Significant CAGR During 2028

Underreamers Market: Introduction

An Underreamer is a well enlargement device extensively used in oil & gas industry during well drilling operations in the fields. The Underreamers run inside the existing downhole well section to improve borehole quality by widening the hole and removing unwanted debris. As a result, the Underreamers must be strong and stable enough to produce enlarged wellbores for various applications and operate in the challenging downhole environments to enhance production of the well. The Underreamer are generally positioned either above the drill bit or pilot assembly fixed with range of tools such as cutters and tungsten carbide insert to ensure optimum performance in drilling application. Among various types, the rock type Underreamers are designed with larger cones and bearings that allows more penetration in the sections to be enlarged. On the other hand, the drag type Underreamers are used in unconsolidated soft formations and fault zones where larger diameter sections are required for conducting well enhancement operations such as gravel packing or cementing. The Drilling Drag Underreamer and Tubing Underreamer are the other types which operate underneath surfaces production and increase production of the well. The suppliers also offer custom type Underreamers solutions offering personalized designs as per specific needs of the drillers. The key participants in the industry operate through collaboration with service providers and offer broad range of standard as well as modified Underreamers for specific drilling application.

Underreamers Market: Drivers and Restraints

The oil & gas producers are working to enhance efficiencies of drilling, completing and producing wells in order to maximize output with minimal increase in the cost across all parts of the globe. The demand of Underreamers is anticipated to increase with rising need among drillers to understand downhole conditions to effectively mitigate risk while improving operational efficiency. The oil price decline in the past is appearing to be over as oil producers are witnessing rebound in production activity that will boost demand of drilling equipment including Underreamers. As the prices are picking up, the operators will be looking to produce oil from incomplete wells left earlier during downfall of oil prices. With moderate growth over the last two years, the Underreamers market will move into high growth cycle are seeing growing demand for well enhancement service sector. Adding to this, the demand will continue to benefit from increasing drilling and completion activity by Exploration & Production (E&P) companies. One of the major restraint to the market growth will be pressure among oil producers to maintain low costs for services sector. However, the Underreamers are important component of any drilling operation and will continue to witness demand growth positively impacted by anticipated increasing well drilling activities globally.

Underreamers Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Drill,the Underreamers market can be segmented into:

Rock Type

Drag Type

Drilling Type

Tubing Type

Custom Type

On the basis of Drilling,the Underreamers market can be segmented into:

Onshore

Offshore

On the basis of Sales, the Underreamers market can be segmented into:

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Service Providers

Underreamers Market: Region-Wise Outlook

The global Underreamers market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). In the coming years, MEA, North America and Western Europe regions are expected to witness an increase in oil & gas activity that will ultimately create positive impact over Underreamers demand. The Asia Pacific and Latin America region will witness demand growth as regions will witness new investments from global players locally to boost economies highly dependent on export and import of oil commodities. The Japanand Eastern Europe will also offer revenue generation opportunities for the Underreamers market players.

Underreamers Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global Underreamers market include:

Schlumberger Limited

Hole Opener Corporation

Stuckey’s Specialty Tools

Burintekh

Mills Machine Company Inc

Nuova Costruzioni Brunello srl

Baker Hughes Incorporated

National Oilwell Varco

Halliburton

Harvest Tool Company LLC

