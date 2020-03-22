Underground Mining Scrapers Market – Key Players are Hitachi Construction, Joy Global (P and H), AB Volvo, Atlas Copco, Sandvik, Thyssenkrupp

A scraper is a machine used for removing or moving gravel, dirt, and other unwanted materials from a surface. Several earthmoving machines are used for various purposes, but the scraper is specially employed for scraping. Demand for scrapers is high, as they can be used for both construction and mining applications. Use of scrapers ensures better production efficiency and throughput. Mining scrapers are employed in industrial settings and warehouses for material handling and movement. Demand for mining scrapers is dependent on the mining industry growth. This equipment ensures optimum productivity, thereby leading to a high rate of production.

Increasing industrialization and infrastructure development across the world is anticipated to drive the demand for mining scrapers during the forecast period. Increase in the demand for power generation is also anticipated to drive the demand for underground mining scrapers. Improving standards of living and rising disposable income are fueling the consumption of copper, gold, aluminum, etc. Moreover, increasing demand for diamond, coal, and uranium is fueling the requirement for mineral fertilizers to improve the agricultural yield. Increasing demand for extraction of these metals and minerals is expected to fuel the demand for underground mining scrapers during the forecast period.

However, intense competition and rising concerns regarding efficacy of underground mining scrapers are expected to restrain the global underground mining scrapers market during the forecast period. Increase in the market competition led by the presence of a large number of manufacturers is also anticipated to hamper the market during the forecast period.

The global underground mining scrapers market can be segmented in terms of product type, operating mode, lifting capacity, end-user, distribution channel, and region. In terms of product type, the underground mining scrapers market can be divided into single-engine wheel scrapers, dual-engine wheel scrapers, elevated scrapers, and pull-type scrapers. Based on operating mode, the underground mining scrapers market can be bifurcated into motorized and tow-behind. In terms of distribution channel, the underground mining scrapers market can be classified into online and offline. The offline segment can be sub-divided into direct store sales and official company distributors.

Based on region, the global underground mining scrapers market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to register the maximum CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing mining activities in economies such as China, India, and Australia is likely to drive underground mining activities in the region during the forecast period. Moreover, rising pressure from rapid urbanization in these economies is also projected to lead to increase in mining activities for metals and minerals in these countries in the near future. This, in turn, would propel the market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

The markets in Europe and North America are anticipated to witness steady growth in the near future, due to rising replacement of the outdated machinery with advanced solutions in these regions. South America is also a prominent region of the global underground mining scrapers market, owing to significant mining activities in Chile and Brazil. Manufacturers are shifting their production facilities to Africa to get benefitted from the local demand. For instance, Sandvik has opened its new Load-Haul-Dump (underground mining vehicle) production facility in South Africa. This facility is engaged in producing superior LHD trucks.