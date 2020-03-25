UMBRELLA MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY, DEMAND, SALES, SUPPLIERS, ANALYSIS, FORECASTS 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

The global Umbrellas market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Umbrellas volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Umbrellas market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Tiantang

REI

Senz Smart

GustBuster

Totes

Shenzhen SSL Umbrella Co., Ltd

Samurai Sword Katana

CrownCoast

Cloud Nine Rain Ducky

Kolumbo Nonbreakable

Totes Clear Bubble

Lewis N. Clark Travel

Repel

RainStoppers

London Undercover

Alexander

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Reverse Umbrella

Straight Umbrella

Folding Umbrella

Automatical Umbrella

Other

Segment by Application

Commercial Use

Entertainment Use

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Umbrellas Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Umbrellas

1.2 Umbrellas Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Umbrellas Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Reverse Umbrella

1.2.3 Straight Umbrella

1.2.4 Folding Umbrella

1.2.5 Automatical Umbrella

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Umbrellas Segment by Application

1.3.1 Umbrellas Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Commercial Use

1.3.3 Entertainment Use

1.3 Global Umbrellas Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Umbrellas Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Umbrellas Market Size

1.4.1 Global Umbrellas Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Umbrellas Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Umbrellas Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Umbrellas Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Umbrellas Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Umbrellas Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Umbrellas Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Umbrellas Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Umbrellas Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Umbrellas Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Umbrellas Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Umbrellas Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Umbrellas Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Umbrellas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Umbrellas Production

3.4.1 North America Umbrellas Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Umbrellas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Umbrellas Production

3.5.1 Europe Umbrellas Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Umbrellas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Umbrellas Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Umbrellas Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Umbrellas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Umbrellas Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Umbrellas Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Umbrellas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

…….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Umbrellas Business

7.1 Tiantang

7.1.1 Tiantang Umbrellas Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Umbrellas Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Tiantang Umbrellas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 REI

7.2.1 REI Umbrellas Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Umbrellas Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 REI Umbrellas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Senz Smart

7.3.1 Senz Smart Umbrellas Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Umbrellas Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Senz Smart Umbrellas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 GustBuster

7.4.1 GustBuster Umbrellas Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Umbrellas Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 GustBuster Umbrellas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Totes

7.5.1 Totes Umbrellas Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Umbrellas Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Totes Umbrellas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Shenzhen SSL Umbrella Co., Ltd

7.6.1 Shenzhen SSL Umbrella Co., Ltd Umbrellas Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Umbrellas Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Shenzhen SSL Umbrella Co., Ltd Umbrellas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Samurai Sword Katana

7.7.1 Samurai Sword Katana Umbrellas Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Umbrellas Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Samurai Sword Katana Umbrellas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 CrownCoast

7.8.1 CrownCoast Umbrellas Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Umbrellas Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 CrownCoast Umbrellas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Cloud Nine Rain Ducky

7.9.1 Cloud Nine Rain Ducky Umbrellas Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Umbrellas Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Cloud Nine Rain Ducky Umbrellas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Kolumbo Nonbreakable

7.10.1 Kolumbo Nonbreakable Umbrellas Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Umbrellas Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Kolumbo Nonbreakable Umbrellas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Totes Clear Bubble

……Continued

